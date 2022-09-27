Call the Midwife series 12: Everything we know so far from cast to plots

Call the Midwife are eagerly awaiting series 12 the good news is production is well under way, after filming officially began in April.

So what can we expect from the next run?

Here’s everything we know about Call the Midwife series 12.

The new Call the Midwife series will carry on from series 11 (Credit: BBC)

What will Call the Midwife series 12 be about?

The stressful Call the Midwife series 11 finale left us all hanging on the edge of our seats after a huge train crash, putting several characters’ lives at risk.

But thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long now until the next season returns to our screens!

Speaking to Radio Times, Heidi Thomas, the show’s writer, gave fans a teaser of what’s to come.

She explained that Call The Midwife series 12 will be set in 1968, an important period for women, where abortion had been legalised and the pill had been introduced.

She said: “We’re looking at some very strong stories about the way society was changing at that time.”

As for what else we can expect from the series, Heidi Thomas added: “Something rather wonderful happens to Trixie, Lucile has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness and – what else can I say?

“We have a new nun coming to join the line-up – Sister Veronica.”

Helen George is also set to rejoin the cast in Call the Midwife season 12 (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the cast of Call the Midwife series 12?

While there haven’t been many official announcements yet, some actors have been spotted in behind-the-scene photos on the set.

The photos confirmed the return of the core cast, including favourites such as Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane.

Fans will also be pleased to hear that Nurse Trixie is coming back to Call the Midwife series 12!

Helen George will be returning to the role of Nurse Trixie, after a mid-season departure in series 11 for maternity leave.

Call the Midwife announced the news on their official Twitter account.

They said: “NEWS! Trixie’s back! @helen_george makes her return to #CallTheMidwife Series 12 filming.”

From the sounds of it, Nurse Trixie will have an exciting season, after Heidi hinted about her “wonderful news”.

Could this mean a wedding is on the horizon for Nurse Trixie and Matthew Aylward?

I guess we’ll have to watch the new series to find out!

There’s also a new nun joining the line-up, Sister Veronica!

Sister Veronica will be a health visitor helping the midwives adjust to the new policies at the time.

When does it start?

No official dates have been announced yet for the next series of Call the Midwife.

However, if the show follows its usual pattern we can expect the series to start towards the end of the year.

And first episode of the series will be the Christmas Special, which will air on Christmas Day.

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special will air on 25 December 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife Christmas Special

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special has aired every year for 10 years, as it marks the start of the new series.

And longtime fans of the show will know that it’s usually jam-packed with drama and emotional scenes!

In May, Call the Midwife posted a first shot of the Christmas Special episode on their official Twitter.

Alongside a photo Helen George playing Trixie, they wrote:”Behind the scenes on the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares…”

Behind the scenes on the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares… ❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄https://t.co/hg929Eoglz pic.twitter.com/HMETfPvqG7 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) May 12, 2022

They also posted another behind-the-scenes shot of Dr. Turner delivering a baby in Call The Midwife series 12.

Behind the scenes on the new #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special: Dr Turner, actor @StephenMcGann gets back to the important job of newborn baby holding! ❤️❤️❤️👶👶👶https://t.co/hg929Eoglz pic.twitter.com/eF5jbmjbMq — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) May 15, 2022

They captioned the post: “Behind the scenes on the new #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special. Dr Turner, actor @StephenMcGann gets back to the important job of newborn baby holding!”

How cute!

Read more: Call the Midwife ‘faced distressing real-life incident after baby fell ill on set’

Are you looking forward to Call the Midwife series 12? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.