Call The Midwife Christmas Special – emotional highlights from every single episode

Call The Midwife is back this Christmas for another festive special this year.

And you know that it will provide its familiar combination of joy and weepy moments.

But what about yesteryear? We’ve been visiting Poplar for a decade now, so what are our favourite festive moments?

Nurse Lee found things hard going (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife Christmas special best moments: 2012: Nurse Lee’s first Christmas in Poplar

It wasn’t just Nurse Lee’s (Jessica Raine) first Christmas in Poplar, it was ours too.

And she was given a real tear-jerking storyline. She was put in charge of looking after destitute Mrs Jenkins, who mistook the kindly midwife for her own daughter Rosie, lost when she was admitted to the workhouse.

Read more: Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter drops huge Christmas special spoiler

If we didn’t know it already, this was proof that Call The Midwife could make us bawl our eyes out, and now on Christmas Day, too.

No one messes with Chummy in a crisis! (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife Christmas special best moments: 2013: Chummy’s ‘terrific challenge’

This year’s special had a lot – Sandi Toksvig as a matron, Bernadette trying on her wedding dress and then having to call the wedding off…

But all eyes were on Chummy (Miranda Hart), who with husband Peter and baby Freddie, was back and in the thick of things.

However, all was not well in Poplar after an unexploded World War II bomb was found. The way Chummy marshalled and protected the cubs and said, in true golly-gosh fashion, that getting diffusing the bomb was a “terrific challenge” made us do a LOL.

Cynthia becomes a nun (Credit: BBC)

2014: Cynthia becomes a nun

Once again, we were put through the wringer in this year’s festive spesh (hello former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth), but there was an emotional tug-of-war going on with Cynthia.

She’d been wrestling with the idea of becoming a nun and Nonnatus, but wasn’t sure whether to go for it or not.

But a chance meeting with a former mental health patient put her on the right path (even though Trixie wasn’t keen). And Cynthia’s face when she pulled on her habit… she looked so happy!

Everyone had to pitch in (Credit: BBC)

2015: The BBC comes to town

It’s all go in Poplar when the BBC decides to televise – on one of those new-fangled television devices – a carol service.

Despite concern that the church is not ‘TV ready’ everyone pitches in to make it look its best. But, when a measles outbreak hits the choir, it’s the nurses and nuns who stand-in and sing up a storm.

Even Sister Monica Joan, who went missing earlier in the episode, belts out a few numbers.

Trixie in South Africa (Credit: BBC)

2016: Off to South Africa

Seeing the nuns and nurses travel to sunny South Africa was a bit of a shock to the system, but it worked.

While in South Africa, Trixie and co try to persuade a local landowner to sort the water supply out on his farm in order to save thousands of lives.

But really, glam Trixie in all that heat was having a few problems – her make-up was melting, there were goats in the road and huge spiders everywhere.

Julienne and Nurse Crana came a cropper in The Big Freeze (Credit: BBC)

2017: The Big Freeze

If 2016 was South Africa sunny, 2017’s Call The Midwife Christmas special was back to the harsh realities of a British winter.

And that winter of 1962-63 was historically awful. In fact it was known as ‘The Big Freeze’.

The bad weather causes chaos, and who can forget the sight of Sister Julienne and Nurse Crane pushing their car off the road as they try to get to the pub?

Ho ho ho! (Credit: BBC)

2018: Fred as Santa

Fred ringing the bell, dressed as Santa Claus.

Has there ever been a more Santa-like character in British TV history? We think not.

Adorable Reggie (Credit: BBC)

2019: On their travels again, but Reggie steals the show

First it was South Africa, now it was the Out Hebrides, where the entire crew decamp to assist the local community who is having tough time.

However, it was back in Poplar that a moment melted out hearts.

Adorable Reggie is on a mission to create the world’s longest ever paperchain.

Oh Trixie (Credit: BBC)

2020: Trixie’s dating woes

The circus is in town, and while that provided lots of emoshe storylines, it was Trixie – once again – who stole the show.

Her wealthy godmother has paid for a subscription to a marriage bureau.

Read more: Call The Midwife Christmas special releases first image and fans are seriously beside themselves

How very dare she?!

We see her go out on dates with many unsuitable gentlemen… will she ever find love?