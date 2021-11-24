Call The Midwife Christmas special releases first image and fans are seriously beside themselves

The Call The Midwife Christmas special has released a new image from the forthcoming festive episode, and fans are beside themselves with excitement.

It’s not long to wait now!

Call The Midwife has released the first image from its Christmas special (Credit: Neal Street Productions/BBC One)

What did the Call The Midwife Christmas special image show?

Taking to its official Instagram account, the image showed an adorable Nativity-style scene with Trixie, Sister Bernadette and Lucille standing in front of a super-cute little baby in a crib.

In fact, eagle-eyed viewers might recognise the baby in the photo.

The account said: “NEWS! Call the Midwife reveals its new Christmas photograph – featuring one of our show’s most iconic babies!

“To mark the beginning of our festive countdown, We are THRILLED to give you an exclusive first glimpse of our new Christmas Call the Midwife photograph! xx”

Baby Robert in series 10 (Credit: BBC)

Where have you seen baby Robert before?

It continued: “But does that handsome chap posing as the infant Jesus in our nativity scene look a little familiar…?

“… that’s because it’s none other than little Nate Court who played baby Robert, the infant born with Down Syndrome in the final episode of series 10!!

“This year, we wanted a nativity theme to our Christmas cast photo, but it was felt that a midwifery drama couldn’t possibly leave out the most important infant of them all .”

Showrunner, Heidi Thomas, said: “We all fell in love with Nate when he was playing the role of baby Robert.

“We couldn’t resist bringing him back to set for one more visit, to play the role of baby Jesus in our iconic Christmas photo. He is growing fast, and is as adorable as ever!”

And, furthermore, the account teased that there would be more images to come in the lead-up to the festive season.

Helen George as Trixie (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to the image… and baby Nate?

It didn’t take long for fans to get excited upon seeing the photo.

One wrote: “I have seen every episode more than once here and I cannot tell you what a joy it is to have back on the air. Thank you to your cast your performances are brilliant!!”

Another said: “I really can’t wait. I look forward to the Christmas Special every year.”

A third commented: “Wow! Thank you for sharing. Gives me something to do on Christmas Day! Baby Robert is so cute!!”

One fan couldn’t get over how beautiful baby Nate is, saying: “Dear baby Nate how he’s grown – gorgeous boy – perfect Christmas @callthemidwife.official photo – thank you!”