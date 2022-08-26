Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife on BBC
TV

Call the Midwife ‘faced distressing real-life incident after baby fell ill on set’

Three ambulances were reportedly dispatched to set of BBC drama

By Robert Leigh

Filming on BBC series Call the Midwife went through a real-life drama when a baby fell ill, according to a tabloid report.

The Sun claims observers rang emergency services during the alleged incident.

Furthermore, the news outlet claims three ambulances attended the set of the BBC drama.

And filming for the twelfth run of the show also stopped, the report claims.

Leonie Elliott plays Nurse Lucille Anderson in Call the Midwife
Leonie Elliott plays Nurse Lucille Anderson in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Call the Midwife ‘baby drama’

The tabloid suggests the child was hospitalised from where the long-running series is filmed.

A unnamed source told the newspaper the incident was “very distressing” and the baby was “very ill”.

Furthermore, an insider said the emergency dash was due to a “medical incident with an infant”.

Additionally, someone who lives near the set’s location described their shock over the reported matter.

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife
Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Call the Midwife on BBC

The unnamed local claimed to have witnessed emergency services attend Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey in Surrey.

That resident is quoted as telling The Sun: “I saw three ambulances whizz past. I was shocked.

“It looked like something you’d see on a TV show. But it was obviously a real incident being taken incredibly seriously.”

It looked like something you’d see on a TV show.

They added: “We never see anything like this happening in this part of the world. Everyone was talking about it.”

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner and Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner in Call the Midwife
Stephen McGann and Laura Main in character as as Dr Patrick Turner and Shelagh Turner respectively (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Baby health update

The Sun went on to claim that sources had given an update on the baby’s health.

The unnamed tot is recovering at home.

ED! has approached a representative for Call the Midwife for comment.

The Christmas 2022 special episode is already in the can. And series 12 will likely be on air in 2023.

Actor Stephen McGann teased what may be coming up for the next run during production in June.

He told fans: “This week has featured a rather lavish outdoor event at Nonnatus House.”

Read more: Call the Midwife series 12 plot teased with new picture

