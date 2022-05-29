Britain’s Got Talent fans furious as show doesn’t reveal semi-finalists

Britain’s Got talent fans were left fuming last night after the show failed to reveal this year’s semi-finalists.

Viewers watched as the BGT judges deliberated, but will have to wait to find out who is successfully through.

David, Alesha and Amanda know, but we don’t! (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent doesn’t reveal semi-finalists

At the end of Saturday night’s show (May 28) judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were led into a room by Ant and Dec. Simon Cowell, who was self-isolating at the time, joined them via video link.

With the names of all the acts in front of them who had received a yes during the audition stage, the judges set to work whittling them down.

But whereas in previous years we’ve been told who’s got through, this time we have to wait.

Big gold letters at the end told us: “On Monday we go live and your semi-finalists are revealed.”

Did Bambang make it? (Credit: Syco/Thames/ITV)

Fans not happy

It’s fair to say viewers were unimpressed with the format change.

Er…what?!? We don’t get to find out who the semi finalists are until MONDAY?!? My God, this episode’s a bigger anti-climax than the conclusion to this year’s Eurovision! #BGT — Sean The Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) May 28, 2022

So, we’re not finding out who got through before the actual semi-finals? Hmmm… #BGT — Chris (@evilcheltdevil) May 28, 2022

Why they changing it this year they always announce the semi finalists on the last audition show 😴 #BGT — Barbara ❤️ (@Barbsxoxox) May 28, 2022

They’re not revealing the semi-finalists until Monday? What a tease.#BGT — Daniel Bubeer (@BubeerDaniel) May 28, 2022

Well thanks for showing us the montage of them choosing but who the heck has gone through so I know which nights to watch 🤣🤔🤔 #BGT pic.twitter.com/KrbxaNMWg7 — REALMRSOPINIONATED (@MRSREALOPINIONS) May 28, 2022

We don’t see who goes through till Monday, seriously!!! 🙄 #BGT — Jaz 🌸 (JLSter ❤💚💛💙) (@JazzyDanielsUK) May 28, 2022

They are that desperate for viewers this year they haven’t revealed who is through. #BGT pic.twitter.com/1k1DCRK4W2 — MT (@megamouth_88) May 28, 2022

Loren is through after getting Amanda’s Golden Buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalsists?

Although the full list of semi-finalists is being kept secret, we do know the five Golden Buzzer acts who are definitely competing for a place in the final.

Amanda Holden gave the first one of the series to singer Loren Allred.

Although Loren gave a stunning performance, she caused controversy when it was revealed she already had a very successful career.

Hosts Ant and Dec pushed their buzzer for magician Keiichi Iwasaki.

Simon Cowell pushed his buzzer for comedian Axel Blake telling him the competition “needed people like you” after the difficult few years the country has had.

Dance group Born to Perform won David’s pick.

And finally Alesha chose rap and piano due Flintz and Taylor.

We will be seeing Axel Blake next week (Credit: ITV)

When are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals?

The Britain’s Got Talent semi finals air this week on ITV.

Starting on Monday May 30, an episode will on each night at 8pm until Friday.

It means the soaps, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, will move timeslots for one week as well.

Emmerdale will return to its old slot of 7pm, meanwhile Corrie will air for half an hour at 7.30pm.

The final will air on Sunday June 5 on ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent semi finals start Monday May 30 at 8pm on ITV.

