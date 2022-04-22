BGT 2022: Where is it filmed? Are tickets free? What does the Golden Buzzer mean?

BGT is back in full swing for 2022. Yes, after viewers were forced to miss out on a year due to COVID-19, the ITV competition is back and better than ever.

Here are all those burning questions you might need answers to.

Amanda Holden and her amazing outfits are back for BGT 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Where is BGT 2022 filmed?

The live shows of BGT, including the semi-finals and the grand final, are broadcast from the Fountain Studios, which are located in Wembley, London.

The in-person auditions take place in both London and Manchester during a set period of weeks.

There are 10 dates altogether, split equally between London’s Palladium and Manchester’s The Lowry.

Is Britain’s Got Talent live and are tickets free?

Fans can apply for free tickets for the live semi-finals and finals through the Applause Store.

The minimum age limit is 12 years old, though anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The date for BGT’s grand final is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

However, going by the previous series, the first weekend of June seems likely.

Ant and Dec fans can get hold of BGT tickets for free (Credit: ITV)

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2020?

Britain’s Got Talent crowned its 14th winner, Jon Courtenay, during an emotional final in 2020.

The 47-year-old comedian from Manchester won with a musical comedy performance that tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.

He took home the £250,000 prize and a place on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

What does the Golden Buzzer actually mean?

If an act is awarded the Golden Buzzer at the end of their audition, they are granted a place in one of the live semi-finals of the show.

This means they skip past the bootcamp stage of the competition, and they have more time to hone their act for viewers.

However, things changed this year.

Instead, all of the Golden Buzzer acts have automatically made it through to the final.

The talent was reportedly so strong this year that two acts received a Golden Buzzer on the very first day of auditions.

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV, this Saturday (April 23), at 8pm.

