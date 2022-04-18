BGT bosses have addressed claims contestant Nick Edwards’ audition was “staged”.

Nick appeared on Saturday night’s Britain’s Got Talent and performed to the audience after his daughters, Cali and Savannah, applied on his behalf.

Cali, four, and Savannah, three, appeared on stage with their grandmother while Nick was sat in the audience.

Cali and Savannah appeared on stage to surprise their dad, Nick, on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Nick Edwards on BGT

Nick looked shocked as the little girls walked on stage and explained they wanted to “surprise” their dad.

Read more: BGT 2022: Ant and Dec issue update about Stephen Mulhern’s future on the show

Nick’s mum explained: “Nick doesn’t know anything about it and we’re surprising him because we want him to come and sing because he sings a lovely song for the girls.”

An emotional Nick then got up from his seat and took to the stage.

Nick looked emotional in the audience as his daughters appeared on stage (Credit: ITV)

He admitted: “We had a whole day planned. This is complete shock to me.”

His mum added: “He said he’d never do it so we had to do it for him.”

Nick explained that over the years he’s “lost a lot of confidence in myself” so he just sings at home in the shower.

He went on to perform a stunning song with his guitar, which left Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and hosts Ant and Dec in tears.

The judges gave him a standing ovation and four yeses.

BGT bosses denied Nick’s audition was ‘staged’ (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers were also left emotional over Nick’s performance however, some people speculated whether it was a “set up” and “staged”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Nick was wearing a microphone while sitting in the audience. He had his song lyrics & guitar. Plus everyone has to go through several auditions before even going on the TV live shows. 100% staged!!”

Another said: “However cute that is, I don’t believe Nick on #BGT.

“He’s already got a mic on, he must have had some idea of something.”

Britain’s Got Talent statement

However, a spokesperson for BGT issued a statement to deny the claims.

They told Metro: “There’s absolutely no truth that we’d fix the show – there’s a very simple explanation here.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“When Nick entered the auditorium on the day, he was approached to be part of our ‘gogglebox’ audience who are all mic’d up so we can capture their reactions throughout the day. He was totally unsuspecting.

“We did this so we could mic him up without him suspecting a thing.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV, Saturday April 23, at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.