The BGT 2022 winner odds have been released – and the bookies reckon Maxwell Thorpe could win it all.

However, the competition for the Britain’s Got Talent title is tight. And, until every vote is counted, it isn’t over until the proverbial female opera singer of ample proportion sings (just as well it is proverbial as we’re not sure anyone matching that description is in contention this year).

In reality, we won’t have that long to wait to find out who will win as the live semi-finals week start this Monday (May 30).

Episodes will air every weeknight on ITV at 8pm until Friday (June 3). And then it is the big finale on the box on Sunday June 5.

So who else do the oddsmakers believe could sweep to victory this year?

Bookies are backing Maxwell Thorpe for BGT 2022 (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

BGT 2022 winner odds

As mentioned, BetVictor’s traders currently believe Sheffield busker Maxwell Thorpe will sing his way to the big BGT win.

But David Walliams‘ Golden Buzzer pick Born to Perform are still in the mix, too, priced at 4/1.

Born To Perform dance troupe delighted David Walliams and viewers with their routine (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

West Sussex teacher Tom Ball, also a singer, is listed as second favourite at 4/1 too, demonstrating everything is up for grabs.

And The Freaks aren’t far behind in the betting either, at 8/1.

Who do you see winning the £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance?

Tom Ball is 4/1 in the BGT 2022 winner odds (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

More Britain’s Got Talent 2022 betting contenders

Or do you fancy some other acts to show they’re still contenders?

BetVictor currently rounds out their top ten acts in the betting like this:

5) The Front Line Singers 10/1

6) Loren Allred 14/1

7) Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir 20/1

8) The Phantom 20/1

9) Dante Marvin 25/1

10) Amber & Nymeria 25/1

There is still one more audition show to air, however. Could an act – or more than one – turn up and upset all the odds?

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV tonight, Saturday May 28, at 8pm.

