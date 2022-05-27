Richard Arnold became emotional on GMB today (Friday May 27) as he opened up about his childhood.

The entertainment correspondent, 52, got weepy as he reflected on attending Abba Voyage, the Swedish band’s virtual concert.

The band’s pop legends also reunited in public for the first time in 14 years – and took a curtain call together.

But Richard choked up as he revealed how the gig took him back in time and unearthed some affecting memories.

Richard Arnold was deeply moved on GMB today (Credit: ITV Hub)

Richard Arnold tears up on GMB

An overwhelmed Richard was hugely impressed with the performance and digital avatars of Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn.

He told fellow GMB presenters Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins: “It was the best night of my life.”

Richard went on to indicate seeing his heroes helped heal some childhood feelings.

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway makes embarrassing confession about Prince Charles meeting

He said: “To say to my eight-year-old self… who was very much lost against the rhetoric of the time growing up and so did a deep dive into Abba, because he had no idea who, or what he would be, or what his life would look like now.

“To find himself not only seeing Abba ‘reform’ and to be sat in the same row as ABBA, it was absolutely extraordinary. It was amazing.”

Richard Arnold addresses the other GMB presenters (Credit: ITV Hub)

GMB today

Richard also expressed himself fervidly on Instagram earlier this morning about feeling “blessed”.

He captioned a snap of Abba’s stars at the event: “I am spent. What @abba have achieved @abbavoyage is staggering. One of those rare moments where you are blessed to witness history.

I will never forget it as long as I live.

“A seismic moment, least of all because the four of them were all under the same roof, but for the concept of live concerts and performance too.”

Richard continued: “I will never forget it as long as I live. Thank you for the music – and to all who were lucky enough to be there last night, for the moment we shared – but mostly for propping my sobbing self up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Arnold (@tvsrichardarnold)

Richard’s passion and emotion blew fans away.

Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley responded in the comments section: “How brilliant.”

Carol Vorderman reacted: “Wow.”

Others shared their experiences of seeing Abba in concert back in the day, while some confessed to being moved by Richard’s words.

“You made me cry this morning,” one person wrote.

Read more: Silent Witness: Who is Tom Faulkner? How does he know Nikki? Who plays him?

But one Twitter user seemed unmoved.

They tweeted: “Holy [blank] Richard Arnold. Crying because of an ABBA concert? Saying it’s the best night of your life? #GMB.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.