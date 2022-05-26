GMB host Kate Garraway confessed an embarrassing secret to her Good Morning Britain co-star Ben Shephard about when she met Prince Charles.

On Thursday’s edition of the ITV news programme, Kate explained why she “smelled really bad” whilst attending the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal in London recently.

Kate Garraway recalled the awkward encounter with Prince Charles (Credit: GMB / Twitter)

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on GMB

The GMB presenter recalled how she was unlucky enough to experience heavy downpour just before attending the event.

This caused Kate to appear smelling like a ‘wet dog’, causing her to feel sweaty and uncomfortable – akin to that of Monica during a Friends episode.

Good Morning Britain viewers were shown a photograph of Kate in a bright dress, smiling with the prince.

She exclaimed: “Do you know what? First of all, I smelled really bad.”

“As I go to shake Prince Charles’ hand, at that exact moment, there is a massive thunder clap. It was like electricity between us,” she explained.

Kate Garraway enthusiastically explains to Ben Shephard about her awkward encounter with Prince Charles (Credit: GMB / Twitter)

Good Morning Britain news

Prince Charles jokingly responded with: “Do you have the power to control Zeus?”

As Kate confessed, her knowledge of classics was based on the Avengers series, and she thought Charles was referring to Thor.

Reverting to the thunderous moment when they shook hands, Kate explained all.

She said: “Charles is laughing at the thunderclap and probably wondering what smell there is at that moment.”

Viewers were amused by Kate’s story as one tweeted: “Omg @kategarraway you never ever fail to make me smile or chuckle.

“Only you could come out with that. Hope your smelling better this morning.”

Another wrote: “Well I must admit I do like Kate and Ben they bring lightness to GMB!”

