GMB host Kate Garraway clashes with guest today over US gun laws after horrific school shooting

On GMB today, Kate Garraway clashed with a guest over US gun laws following a horrific school shooting this week.

On Tuesday, 19 children and two teachers were tragically killed by a gunman in a shooting at a primary school in Texas.

The horrific incident has now sparked even more calls for the United States to have stricter gun laws to prevent these mass shootings from happening so often.

Dan Roberts appeared on GMB to give his view on the Texas school shooting (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

On Good Morning Britain today, Kate and co-star Ben Shephard were joined by gun rights advocate Dan Roberts.

Conversation soon turned to the upcoming National Rifle Association conference, which is taking place this week.

Former US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech there.

Ben and Kate grilled Mr Roberts on US gun laws (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

Kate then mentioned reports that Trump’s security had requested a ban on guns and other weapons at the conference.

She asked Mr Roberts why it’s “good enough” for Trump to have those rules to remain safe but it’s “not good enough for the nation”.

Mr Roberts replied: “There is not a ban at the entire conference centre, it is a ban in the room where he will be speaking.

“And that is not a decision that the NRA or even the building owner has any say over.

Mr Roberts is a gun rights advocate (Credit: ITV)

“That is a Secret Service policy that’s been around for thirty, forty years.”

However, Kate hit back: “Why isn’t that kind of scrutiny given to the ordinary people in the United States?”

Mr Roberts replied: “You’re seriously comparing the former most powerful man in the world to a regular citizen?”

Kate cut in: “I’m comparing their rights to have safety, yes.”

Mr Roberts continued: “If that’s the case, if it’s a valid comparison, then that would mean that regular people like me would be entitled to a Secret Service detail.”

Good Morning Britain news

As Ben tutted, Kate continued: “I think what I’m saying is the right to be safe is a… why would you not look at that and think there is, it’s the value of life that’s the same.”

However, Mr Roberts added: “My life and my children’s lives are safer because we are armed and able to defend ourselves instead of having to depend on hoping that the police will arrive on time if ever there was an incident.”

