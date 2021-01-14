Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has revealed she forced her mum Sally to fast-forward her saucy sex scenes on the Netflix series.

While the Corrie actress is best known for playing Sally Metcalfe, her eldest daughter has rocketed to fame as Daphne Bridgerton in the period drama.

However, Phoebe recently revealed she didn’t let her “very proud” mum watch the show’s raunchy scenes.

Bridgerton on Netflix: What did Phoebe say?

The 25-year-old actress told The Daily Star: “She is very proud and excited.

“I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it.

“‘I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about.”

Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day and has since remained in Netflix’s most-watched list.

Meanwhile, Sally recently revealed she couldn’t be more prouder of her eldest daughter.

She told the Sunday Mirror: “I just want to say I’m very proud of Phoebe and, as a family, we are so excited to see Bridgerton on Christmas Day.”

It’s not the first time Sally, 57, has gushed over her talented Hollywood star daughter.

The soap star previously said: “Phoebe decided she wanted to act when she was 12 or 13.

“My mother-in-law Shirley said to me, ‘You mustn’t dissuade her. Actors are the most wonderful people in the world and the most fun.'”

In addition, she said: “I thought, she’s absolutely right. And even if it’s very difficult, she’s going to have a great time.”

Is there a second season of Bridgerton?

The eight-episode drama is the TV adaption of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series of romance novels.

Furthermore, the period drama’s showrunner recently admitted it could carry on for another “eight seasons”.

Speaking to the Collider website, Chris Van Dusen explained: “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon.

“But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books.”

In addition, he said: “I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings.

“For each character, for sure.”

