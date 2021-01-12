joe tate in emmerdale
TV

Bridgerton cast: Emmerdale hunk Joe Tate spotted in the Netflix show

There's more than one star from the ITV soap on the Netflix hit

By Joshua Haigh

Bridgerton fans have spotted a familiar face among the cast in the hugely popular Netflix series – Joe Tate from Emmerdale.

The period drama was one of the breakout hits of the festive season, and has remained the most-streamed show on Netflix since Christmas Day.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, it’s taken the world by storm and is one of the most talked-about shows on the planet.

Viewers can’t get enough of the show, and now some have spotted another beloved British soap actor among the cast.

Emmerdale’s Joe Tate aka Ned Porteous is part of the Bridgerton cast and is even posher! (Credit: Netflix)

Which Emmerdale star is in the Bridgerton cast?

Emmerdale star Ned Porteous makes a number of appearances in Bridgerton.

The actor is best known for playing Joe Tate on the ITV soap.

It turns out he’s got his sights set on breaking Hollywood, and he’s well on his way after bagging a spot in three episodes of the Netflix drama.

Ned played Joe Tate on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He portrays character Lord Wetherby on the show, and fans have rushed to Twitter to share their shock.

One said: “I KNEW I recognised Lord Wetherby!! @NedPorteous I see u #bridgertonnetflix”.

A second tweeted: “SHUT UP NED PORTEOUS IS IN BRIDGERTON!”

Ned famously starred in Emmerdale between 2017 an 2018.

Simon Lennon also appears on Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Which other Emmerdale star is in Bridgerton?

Ned Porteous isn’t the only Emmerdale alum to feature in the cast of Bridgerton.

Actor Simon Lennon, who plays Ben in the ITV soap, also makes a brief appearance.

“I’ve watched the full Series of Bridgerton and thoroughly enjoyed every second of it! I was a bit disappointed that Simon Lennon who plays Ben in @emmerdale @EmmerdalePress @SiLennon was only on for about 5 seconds but hoping there’s a 2nd series to come,” tweeted one fan.

Another said: “I’m halfway through @netflix’s period drama Bridgerton and it’s a cheeky treat of a show, all crumpets and corsets! Great to see @LornMacdonald_ appear and looking forward to watching former Emmerdale man @NedPorteous in the second half of the series!”

Simon is also known for his role in BBC drama Our Girl playing Brains. Simon played the role from series one until series four, working alongside EastEnders star Lacey Turner and former Corrie actress Michelle Keegan.

