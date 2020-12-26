Bridgerton review: Netflix viewers are already begging for season two

The reviews for Bridgerton are in, and it looks like it might just be a huge success for Netflix.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novel, the big budget period series produced by television genius Shonda Rhimes of Greys Anatomy fame.

It focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, one of eight siblings who finds herself caught up in a world of Georgian wealth, lust and betrayal.

Plenty of Bridgerton fans have shared their verdict on the show by leaving a review online (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton review: What do fans think?

It may have been online less than a week, but that hasn’t stopped masses of fans taking to social media to share their own review of the series.

Thankfully for Netflix, everyone seems to have been blown away.

“Not even a little ashamed to say that I watched the entire first season of #Bridgerton in one day — it did not disappoint. The whole cast is fantastic, especially Rege’-Jean Page as the Duke — I am completely smitten,” tweeted on entertained viewer.

“I’m 2 eps into #Bridgerton . My expectations were ridiculously high, and the show still is exceeding them in every way. I can’t cope with how good this is,” said a second fan.

A third tweeted: “Current mood: Waiting for #Bridgerton to announce season 2. I’ve finished it and I want more, much more!!!”

A flurry of fans couldn’t get over seeing cheeky some of the racy scenes between the Bridgerton cast are.

An outdoor sex scene to Wildest Dreams sdjskh this showww #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/F8OErlV9WF — autumnhead (@partystop) December 26, 2020

wish i knew how many sex scenes there were in bridgerton before i agreed to watch it with my parents pic.twitter.com/cVknoKkSOw — cecily (@2cecily2furious) December 25, 2020

comments about bridgerton so far: – love colin and benedict's banter, it's perfect

– penelope seems to be very sweet

– anthony is made out to be an a careless rake

– the book series is family friendly so the blatant sex scenes are certainly eye brow raising lol — des ⭐️ (@beifonglin) December 25, 2020

Bridgerton season 2: The cast are expected to return for another series (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season two: When is it coming?

Showrunner Van Dusen spoke about the possibility of a second season last month.

In an interview with Cosmo, he said: “Obviously we’re just focused on the first season right now.

“And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books.

“So I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course.”

While there is no official word on a second season, Metro says it has been greenlit.

Production is rumoured to be starting early next year.

So fans won’t have to wait long for their second helping of the period drama after all!

