Bridgerton second season? Netflix drama primed to run for EIGHT SERIES

Bridgerton on Netflix has viewers around the world already begging for a second season, and now the period drama’s showrunner says he would love for it to continue for “eight series”.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, it’s taken the world by storm and is one of the most talked-about shows on the planet.

And fans will be delighted by the news there could be plenty more.

Not just a second season of Bridgerton but seven more! (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a new series of Bridgerton?

Speaking to the Collider website, Chris Van Dusen says there are plenty more stories to tell about the Bridgerton sisters.

“I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon”, he said.

“But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings.

“For each character, for sure.”

He added that he would “love” the show to go on for eight series.

Phoebe Dynevor with the cast of Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Although there’s been no confirmation from Netflix, fans hope that there will be a new series.

While Van Dusen says it’s too early to talk about the plot, he did mention several characters in the interview.

“We really dig into Anthony’s love story [in the first series],” he said.

“We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise relationship.

“I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

What is Bridgerton about?

Released on Christmas Day, it’s proved to be the perfect TV pick-me-up.

Set in Regency London, it tells the story of two families – the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons.

The eight Bridgerton sisters are looking for love.

The eldest sibling Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) enters into a deal with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to help raise her profile in high society.

Meanwhile, the Featherington daughters also want to find love.

