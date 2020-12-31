Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year honours.

The actress, who has played Sally Metcalfe in the ITV soap since 1986, recently spoke about her award.

As reported in The Mirror she said: “I am humbled, grateful and very proud to have received this honour.

“I am still in shock.

Sally has received an MBE (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I didn’t believe it was real when I first found out earlier this month that I was going to be given an MBE. Keeping it a secret has been so difficult.”

Sally added: “During the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street I was reminded daily of my time on the show – the young girl in those scenes 35 years ago could only have dreamed of the incredible things that were going to happen in the coming years.”

Sally has had many hard-hitting plotlines (Credit: ITV)

The actress also praised her colleagues on the show and the charity Prevent Breast Cancer as she shared her gratitude at receiving the MBE saying it was also for them.

Sally also thanked her husband Tim and their three children Phoebe, Sam and Hattie for their support.

Sally’s friends and co-stars rushed to congratulate her.

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor in the ITV soap tweeted: “I’ll definitely curtsy! So proud of you @sallydynevor, richly deserved x.”

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully wrote: “Congratulations to @SallyDynevor MBE. She is the beating heart of our cast and we adore her. For me personally, Sal mans the world.

“I love our little dressing room chars, that sometimes aren’t that little. And I don’t think we’ve ever laughed as much as that one time in Underworld.”

Coronation Street – Sally Dynevor

Sally first appeared in January 1986 – nearly 35 years ago .

During her time on the cobbles, Sally has grappled with some hard hitting storylines.

When Sally Seddon first appeared, she met Kevin Webster, who she went on to marry have two daughters with.

Sally first appeared in Corrie in 1986 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

However Sally and Kevin were on and off and ended up splitting for good in 2010 after she discovered he had an affair with Molly Dobbs and was the father of her son Jack.

Sally has also been the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her ex Greg Kelly.

The character Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. Shortly afterwards, actress Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Last year, Sally climbed Mount Everest Base Camp for Prevent Breast Cancer Charity, raising over £100,000.

Over the last few years, Sally was wrongly imprisoned for fraud, involved in the factory roof collapse, and played a part in Yasmeen and Geoff’s coercive control storyline.

But earlier this year, the character did have some happiness when she married husband Tim Metcalfe.

