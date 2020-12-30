Charlie Lawson, aka Coronation Street character Jim McDonald, has threatened to ‘rip the arms’ off a milk thief.

The ITV soap actor, 61, told fans on Twitter he has recently been the victim of crime on his own doorstep.

Earlier this week, he revealed the unknown poacher has been causing him and his neighbours grief.

And it seems Charlie is very much on the perpetrator’s tail – and has come close to nabbing them.

Charlie Lawson joined Coronation Street as Jim McDonald in 1989 (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Charlie tweeted: “To the little [blank] in our village @PrestburyParish who keeps nicking our milk, missed you by a whisker this morning!

“Be real careful, if I catch you I’ll rip yer friggin’ arms off!” [Sic]

I’ll rip yer friggin’ arms off!

Charlie has over 26,000 followers on the social media platform.

But not everybody agreed with his approach in calling out the light-fingered nuisance in public.

He was introduced to the soap alongside Bev Callard as Liz McDonald (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Twitter user warns Charlie Lawson from Coronation Street

“Breaking arms, injuring someone and threatening behaviour brings a harsher penalty than stealing a pint of milk from a door step,“ one respondent claimed.

Charlie, however, did not seem concerned by the warning given to him.

He replied: “Yawn.“

Others, however, were more amused by Charlie’s outburst.

One person chuckled: “Jeez Charlie, haven’t you the great way with words!“

In addition, an ebullient Charlie banged on: “Makes me angry. As someone said, knock on me door and if you’re that desperate, I’ll do you a cup of tea meself!” [Sic]

Don’t mess with Charlie Lawson’s milk (Credit: Splash News)

But who has stolen Charlie’s milk?

Another fan familiar with the village where Charlie lives pondered why the area had been hit with such a spate of crime.

They tweeted to him: “Who nicks milk in Prestbury? One of the poshest postcodes in the country!“

Charlie agreed wholeheartedly. He rested his case in reply: “Exactly!“

Meanwhile, other people were mystified that Charlie has his milk brought to his door rather than bought in a shop.

“Who gets milk delivered these days?“ asked one person.

“I’ve not seen a milkman for decades. Used to do a milk round in the early 70s on Saturday and Sunday – 50p per day. Seriously hard graft.“

ED! has approached a representative for Prestbury parish council for comment.

Charlie last appeared as Jim in Weatherfield in 2018 when he and his storyline lover attempted to convince ex-wife Liz that their dead daughter had returned from the grave.

