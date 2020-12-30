2020 Soap Highlights: Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders

In 2020 there have been many great soap moments.

Whilst COVID-19 may have caused soaps to temporarily halt filming and come off air, it hasn’t stopped the shows from bringing us some amazing moments.

Here are some of the best moments from Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale in 2020.

Coronation Street – Yasmeen stabs Geoff

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Over the course of several months Yasmeen had been abused by her husband. He began controlling her by forcing her to clean, stopping her from working and taking control of her money.

However in May, Geoff threatened to kill Yasmeen. Fearing for her life, she smashed a bottle of wine over his head before stabbing him in the neck.

Yasmeen was soon arrested for attempted murder.

EastEnders – Sharon buys The Vic

Sharon took over The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Before EastEnders went off air in June, viewers were left wondering who would buy The Queen Vic off Mick and Linda Carter.

It looked like Phil Mitchell was going to get his hands on the pub. However at the last minute, Mick sold the pub to Ian Beale and Phil’s estranged wife Sharon Watts.

In the final scene before the two month break, Sharon asked Phil if she wanted a drink whilst stood behind the bar.

Emmerdale – Vinny singing in the church

Vinny proved to be an amazing singer! (Credit: ITV)

It’s no secret that Vinny Dingle actor Bradley Johnson has an incredible singing voice.

But Emmerdale viewers got to see the character Vinny belt out a tune earlier this year.

Vinny was roped into singing in the church choir only to reveal he has an amazing singing voice.

He sang Chesney’s Hawkes’ song The One and Only.

Coronation Street – Geoff’s demise

The nation cheered when Geoff died (Credit: ITV)

In Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary, Geoff’s reign of terror came to and end.

After Yasmeen was found not guilty of attempted murder, Geoff robbed Yasmeen’s business Speed Daal.

But back at No.6, he set fire to Yasmeen’s house before chasing her onto the roof.

They were soon followed by Alya. But as Geoff went after his wife, he slipped down the roof.

Despite everything Geoff put her through, Yasmeen tried to help her abusive husband. But he ended up slipping and falling to his death.

EastEnders – The boat crash

The boat party turned into a disaster (Credit: BBC)

For the soap’s 35th anniversary back in February, The Queen Vic had a party on the River Thames to celebrate winning Best London pub.

However the party didn’t quite go to plan when Phil and Keanu got into a fight on the boat.

The boat ended up crashing and everyone on board had to evacuate. However Linda was trapped in the kitchen on one of the boat’s lower decks.

Dennis Rickman Jr was also locked in one of the room on the boat’s lower decks.

Whilst Mick managed to free Linda, Ian tried desperately to save Dennis, as he was the one who locked him in the room.

Whilst Ian managed to get the teenager out of the room, a surge of water caused Dennis to drown.

Emmerdale – Lockdown episodes

Emmerdale did special lockdown episodes (Credit: ITV)

As soap fans know, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks all had to halt filming during the first UK lockdown.

However Emmerdale filmed some special lockdown episodes.

There were six episodes in total.

The episodes starred Aaron and Cain Dingle, Sam and Lydia Dingle, Mandy and Vinny Dingle, Nicola and Jimmy King, Al Chapman, Marlon Dingle and Ellis Dingle and Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk.

The two and three-hander episodes were unique, but also very entertaining.

Viewers got to learn more about the backstories of characters like Al and Mandy.

Coronation Street – Adam’s attack

Adam was attacked (Credit: ITV)

Recently Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary. And like with any big soap anniversary, there was plenty of drama and mystery.

In the final episode of the anniversary week, Adam Barlow was attacked by an unseen assailant.

In the week leading up to his attack, Adam had made many enemies on the cobbles.

His uncle Peter discovered Adam had slept with his girlfriend Carla. Adam’s wife Sarah also discovered this and was devastated,

Meanwhile, Adam also threatened to report Gary Windass to the police for killing Rick Neelan.

Whilst we still don’t know who attacked Adam, it definitely was a move viewers didn’t see coming!

Emmerdale – Debbie’s Christmas Day return

Debbie returned on Christmas Day 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Viewers knew Al had been cheating on his girlfriend Priya for months. But the identity of his other woman remained a mystery.

However on Christmas Day, Debbie Dingle made her return to the village after over a year away. And it was revealed she is Al’s mystery woman.

But currently neither Debbie or Priya know about Al’s cheating.

