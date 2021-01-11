Breaking Dad series 3 star Barney Walsh has teased the show could be filmed in Australia next.

The 23-year-old, who appears alongside dad Bradley on the hit ITV series, revealed he hopes to take his old man to the Great Barrier Reef one day.

But could the show’s series four be filmed in Oz?

Barney Walsh has teased Breaking Dad could be filmed in Australia next (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Breaking Dad series 3: What did Barney Walsh say?

When asked where he would like to take his dad, Barney explained: “I would love to take dad scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef.

“I have a PAD license and I love scuba diving – I do it quite a lot when I’m away.

“That would be really cool to take dad to the Great Barrier Reef.”

He added: “It would be great to get him to experience it, I know he’d love it.”

Bradley and Barney are back with Breaking Dad series 3 (Credit: Hungry Bear/ITV)

The father and son duo return to screens tonight (January 11) with their ITV series.

But despite putting Bradley through a series of terrifying challenges, Barney admitted they’re closer than ever.

Speaking about the new series, he said: “[There are] No fall outs, just an incredible bonding experience again.”

Bradley, 60, added: “Yeah, I would adhere to that, absolutely, I feel like we got even closer in fact than before.”

The duo will visit various places in Europe (Credit: Hungry Bear/ITV)

What should viewers expect?

In Breaking Dad series 3, fans will join the pair as they take on a European adventure.

The season will feature six weekly 30-minute episodes.

ITV viewers will watch as Bradley and Barney leave their Essex home and travel to Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The duo’s first stop on their road trip is The Netherlands.

Bradley and Barney previously toured America (Credit: Hungry Bear/ITV)

Appearing on This Morning this month, the pair discussed the new series and unveiled how it all came about.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield, Bradley explained: “We were all at a party in Portugal, you, Steph [Phil’s wife], Dan [Baldwin] and Holly [Willoughby].

“You showed us a video of your mum wing walking.”

He went on: “Dan [Holly’s husband and an executive producer on the show] said to me, ‘Brad, could you do that?’ and I went, ‘absolutely not’.

“And then Dan said to Barney, ‘Could you get your dad to do that?’ That’s how it started.”

Phil then joked: “It’s my mum’s fault!”

Meanwhile, last week, fans were left fuming after the show was postponed due to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement.

