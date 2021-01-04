Breaking Dad series 3 with Bradley Walsh and his son Barney was scheduled to make a return tonight but has been delayed – but why isn’t it on? ITV has shunted it at the eleventh hour for Boris Johnson.

The PM is addressing the nation about what is expected to be new lockdown rules, leaving excited fans of The Chase host absoultely steaming!

Been looking forward to watching #BreakingDad with #BradleyWalsh and his son for the last few days and see it’s been cancelled for that yellow haired mupp Boris who still hasn’t figured out what a f. comb is. Raging! I’m over this COVID sh#t. — Lamont (@onemoveahead) January 4, 2021

Absolutely raging! F’kin Boris on instead of #breakingdad 😫 — Laura Graham (@combers) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Bradley has revealed Breaking Dad was inspired by Phillip Schofield‘s mum!

The brand new series will see Bradley and his son Barney take on a European adventure.

Appearing on This Morning earlier today, Bradley and Barney discussed the new series and unveiled how it all came about.

What did Bradley Walsh say about Breaking Dad on This Morning?

Speaking to Phillip, Bradley explained: “Listen Phil, here’s something for you.

“You know how all this started? Phil do you know how this started?

“We were all at a party in Portugal, you, Steph [Phil’s wife], Dan [Baldwin] and Holly [Willoughby].

Bradley and Barney explore Europe in their new series (Credit: ITV)

Phil jokes his mum is to blame

“You showed us a video of your mum wing walking.”

He continued: “Dan [Holly’s husband and an executive producer on the show] said to me, ‘Brad, could you do that?’ and I went, ‘absolutely not’.

“And then Dan said to Barney, ‘Could you get your dad to do that?’ That’s how it started.”

Rochelle Humes, who was filling in for Holly today, told Phil: “So it’s your fault?”

Phil joked: “It’s my mum’s fault!”

Barney and Bradley take on a variety of adventures (Credit: ITV)

Later, Phil showed the video of his mum – who was 83-years-old at the time – wing walking.

He said: “That’s her on top of the plane, waving as she goes over. That is my wing-walking 83-year-old mother.

“We could not believe she was doing it. So that’s what started the whole thing off!”

Bradley said: “That is absolutely true.”

Meanwhile, during the chat, Barney admitted he does worry about his dad while filming the show.

Barney admitted he does worry about his dad Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Barney admits fears for his dad Bradley

Last year, Bradley revealed he broke his back in three places after falling off a bull and landing on his back while previously filming for the show.

Speaking on This Morning, Barney said: “I am concerned and I always make it a priority that Dad is safe.

“He loves it. You have really started to enjoy the things we do.”

Breaking Dad will now begin on Monday, January 10 at 8pm.

