An announcement about Boris Johnson resigning as PM forced Lorraine Kelly‘s show off air earlier today (July 7).

The ITV presenter was interviewing JLS singer Aston Merrygold on Lorraine.

But she was interrupted by breaking news that the PM was due to quit today.

She explained to viewers she had to hand over to ITV news for coverage – despite having just welcomed Aston to the show.

Lorraine reacts the moment she was forced off air due to Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement (Credit: ITV)

Boris Johnson announcement forces Lorraine off air

Lorraine was midway through the show and had seconds to hand over to the news team.

“We are going to hand you over to ITV News with all of the breaking news about the imminent resignation of Boris Johnson.

“I’m very sorry about that, you need to come back.”

Aston replied: “I do, for sure, but it’s exciting so it’s fine.”

I’m very sorry, you need to come back.

Lorraine added: “So many events are unfolding, it was inevitable. Let’s hand you over to ITV News.”

Lorraine was interviewing Aston Merrygold when she was taken off air (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume as Lorraine goes off air

However, while Aston was pretty understanding about the chaos surrounding his chat, Lorraine viewers were furious the show was taken off air

This Morning was on air live from the forest, but Loose Women was axed in favour of the Boris Johnson announcement.

Boris Johnson news dominated screens today (Credit: Splash News)

One angry viewer said: “ITV have binned off Lorraine to cover the resignation of the PM. It’s that serious folks.”

Another wrote: “You know it’s a serious situation when they take Lorraine off air.”

A third said: “Not only did he insult @realloorraine, he’s now forced her off air for an ITV news special. Get gone Boris how dare you!”

Of course, Boris gave an interview to Good Morning Britain recently when he asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

The clip quickly went viral, with Lorraine herself responding to the quip.

