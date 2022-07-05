Lorraine Kelly’s Instagram followers got a good look at the Scottish star’s incredible weight loss yesterday (Monday, July 4).

The star stunned in a “bargain” dress during a day out watching Wimbledon yesterday.

Lorraine Kelly on Instagram

Yesterday saw Lorraine take to Instagram to share a stunning snap with her 498k followers.

The star rocked a blue and white dress as she posed outside Centre Court at Wimbledon in the sun.

The bottom of her dress also caught the eye, thanks to the row of lemons printed on it.

“What a day!” Lorraine captioned the snap.

“Promised @markheyesstylist I’d wear the @primark dress he picked for me on Friday’s show to @wimbledon.”

“A pure bargain at £15. Thanks @keithprowseuk for fab day,” she added.

Lorraine’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine at Wimbledon

Plenty of the 62-year-old’s followers took to the comment section to gush over her appearance at Wimbledon yesterday.

“Looks stunning,” one of her followers said.

“Wow! You look gorgeous – just shows it’s not what you wear but the way that you wear it and you wear it so beautifully,” another wrote.

“Looking fabulous and that dress looks amazing What a bargain!” a third commented.

“Wow you are getting more stunning with age,” another said.

“Dress looks amazing, as do you,” a fifth wrote.

Lorraine previously revealed to fans that she had lost more than a stone thanks to WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Lorraine paid tribute to Deborah last week (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine on Deborah James

The Scottish star’s trip to Wimbledon comes just days after she lost her friend, Dame Deborah James.

Dame Deborah passed away last week following a six-year battle with bowel cancer. She was just 40 years old.

Lorraine paid tribute to Deborah numerous times on her show last week.

On Friday (July 1), Lorraine paid tribute to Deborah once more by raising a glass of champagne in her memory.

“It’s a new trend that started on Instagram following her death earlier this week,” she said, holding a flute of champagne.

“Which I still haven’t processed, to be honest,” she continued.

She and Ria Hebden then raised a toast to Deborah. “Cheers, here we go. Thank you, Deborah,” she said.

