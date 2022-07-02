Lorraine Kelly speaking to the camera on ITV show
TV

Lorraine Kelly left red-faced and ‘ashamed’ over daughter Rosie’s shock confession

The TV star joked there would be 'carnage' if she went on MasterChef

By Julia Hunt

Lorraine Kelly has been shamed on TV – by her own daughter!

The 62-year-old was mortified last year when Rosie spilled the beans about her less than impressive culinary skills.

Lorraine was on James Martin’s show, Saturday Morning, with her daughter Rosie Smith, and the chef couldn’t resist asking Rosie for a little inside goss about her famous mum.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly tearful today over Deborah James’ death

Rosie batch cooks for her mum

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie obliged by telling a story about how her dad hurt his foot and couldn’t cook, so she batch cooked and froze a bunch of meals and popped some pies in the fridge to be heated up later.

Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Kelly Smith chat as they sit next to one another
Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie went on James’s show together (Credit: Instagram)

Looking surprised, James asked who she was batch cooking for.

“For mum to then heat up,” Rosie replied.

The 28-year-old said she even left instructions on how to prepare the dishes, as her mum admitted: “I’m ashamed!”

But it clearly wasn’t enough, as Lorraine messed up a pie.

“It was burnt to a crisp!” said Rosie, as her mum giggled.

James joked that Lorraine should go on MasterChef

James thought the story was hilarious and quipped that Lorraine should give a cooking show like MasterChef a try at some point.

But the presenter chuckled: “It would be carnage! It would be carnage!”

Lorraine Kelly: Celebrity Gogglebox star reveals she was fired from TV job following birth of daughter Rosie
Rosie revealed her mum isn’t much of a cook (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Does Lorraine have any other children besides daughter Rosie?

Lorraine has been with her husband Steve Smith for many years.

Steve is a TV cameraman and they met in the early 90s, before tying the knot in 1992.

Lorraine welcomed daughter Rosie in 1994.

The TV star has previously spoken out about how she suffered a miscarriage when her daughter was around five.

Speaking on her talk show last year, she shared: “I remember at the time, gosh it was over 20 years ago now when it happened to me, I think that people were trying to reassure me and they were saying, ‘Oh, this is very common and this happens to one in three women’, and actually, it made me feel worse.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s weight loss journey

“This shouldn’t be happening to so many women and people don’t talk about it enough.”

Do you like Lorraine and daughter Rosie together on TV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paddy McGuinness looks downwards and his wife Christine looks straight ahead
Paddy McGuinness shares message to wife Christine amid ‘split’ rumours
Amanda Owen smiling at Channel 5 event and Clive Owen talking on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda Owen leaves fans gushing over her appearance in new photos after marriage split
Eddie Boxshall looks concerned and Denise Van Outen takes a selfie
Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall breaks social media silence after she goes public with ‘new man’
Ben Shephard looking sad on GMB today
GMB host Ben Shephard reveals ‘shock’ death of close friend
Martin Kemp speaking on GMB today
GMB viewers all saying the same thing about Martin Kemp’s appearance today
The Queen looks down and Harry and Meghan smile
Harry and Meghan ‘didn’t say daughter Lilibet’s name when asking Queen for permission’