Blue Lights on BBC One: Siân Brooke leads the cast of new Belfast-based police drama

Blue Lights starts on BBC One this week, and Siân Brooke leads the cast of the new Belfast-based police drama.

The six-part series follows three new recruits to Belfast’s police force.

In the first episode (Monday, March 27, 2023), probationer Grace tries to help a fellow single mother, whose son has fallen in with a notorious gang.

And she’ll deserve that gin at the end of her working day…

So who’s in the cast of Blue Lights on BBC One?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis in the cast of Blue Lights (Credit: Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill)

Blue Lights cast on BBC One: Siân Brooke stars as Grace Ellis

Actress Siân Brooke portrays probationer Grace Ellis in the cast of Blue Lights on BBC One.

Grace is a single mum who has made a huge career change from social worker to police officer.

Siân tells us: “She has a 17-year-old son and is juggling being a mum, a single parent, and learning to do a new, challenging job at the same time.”

TV viewers will recognise Siân Brooke from her recent role as Megan McKee in No Return, opposite Sheridan Smith.

The 43-year-old star is also known for playing Karen Newman in Trying, and the ill-fated heir-producing Queen in House of the Dragon.

She played Cressida Dick in the hard-hitting drama Stephen, Claire McCall in Guilt, and Deirdre Young in Good Omens.

Other notable roles include Sophia Cracroft in The Terror, Siân in Doctor Foster, Natalie Brown in The Moorside, and Martine in Not Safe for Work.

Cape Wrath fans will know her as Lori, and she also played Laura in All About George.

She’s appeared in films including Body of Water, The Cure, Radioactive, and Pond Life.

Richard Dormer stars as Gerry Cliff in Blue Lights (Credit: Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill)

Richard Dormer stars as Gerry Cliff

Northern Irish actor Richard Dormer, 53, portrays Gerry Cliff in Blue Lights.

And he’ll be well known to viewers of Game of Thrones.

Richard played Beric Dondarrion in the HBO drama, from 2013 to 2019.

Fans of the show will know that Lord Beric Dondarrion was killed five times and brought back to life by Thoros each time!

Richard is also perhaps best known for playing Dan Anderssen in Fortitude, DCI Gabriel Markham in Rellik, and Fraser Walker in Cobra.

He recently portrayed Captain Sam Vimes in The Watch.

Richard has been on our screens ever since 1991, and has featured in dozens of films.

These include The Escapist, Mrs Henderson Presents, Ghost Machine, Jump, and ’71.

John Lynch as James McIntyre in Blue Lights (Credit: Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill)

Blue Lights cast on BBC One: John Lynch is James McIntyre

Actor John Lynch, 61, was also born in Northern Ireland like his co-star Richard Dormer.

John Lynch has been acting for more than three decades and is from a family of famous faces!

His little sis Susan recently starred in Happy Valley as Alison Garrs.

John most recently starred as Dr Arthur Wilde in The Head, and Pope Sixtus IV in Medici.

Other notable roles include Johan Nickel in Tin Star, Jim Burns in The Fall, and Alan Lane in The Jury.

He also played John Bridgens in the cast of The Terror on BBC Two.

His film roles include the 1995 film Angel Baby, In the Name of the Father in 1993, and Sliding Doors in 1998.

He has also written two novels, Torn Water, and Falling Out of Heaven.

Andi Osho portrays Sandra Cliff in Blue Lights (Credit: Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Andi Osho portrays Sandra Cliff

Comedian and actress Andi Osho, 50, stars as Sandra Cliff in Blue Lights.

She came to fame as a stand-up comedian, but she’s been acting ever since 2003 when she portrayed a ‘caller’ in 40.

After a decade of working as a jobbing actress – appearing in the likes of Waking the Dead, Casualty, Lewis and EastEnders – she won the role of Rochelle in the acclaimed Sarah Lancashire series Kiri.

She went on to play Jenny Donahue in Curfew, Carrie in I May Destroy You, and Simon in Stay Close.

Line of Duty fans may remember her as murder victim Gail Vella in 2021.

Most recently, she’s played Susie in Breeders, Miranda Walker in The Sandman, Pam in You & Me, and Nicky Bowman in Sex Education.

Nabil Elouahabi, seen here in Trigger Point, will play Joseph MI5 in Blue Lights (Credit: ITV)

Blue Lights cast on BBC One: Nabil Elouahabi plays Joseph MI5

Actor Nabil Elouahabi plays Joseph MI5 in the cast of Blue Lights on BBC One.

Nabil, 48, recently starred as Dr Rashid Ghulam in the cast of Unforgotten series 5.

British Moroccan actor Nabil also portrayed Younes Mehanni in The Tower – the grief stricken father of teenage Muslim girl Farah Mehenni who is found dead at the bottom of the tower.

He also starred as Hassan Rahim in Trigger Point, and Mo Hassan in Vera.

Of course, actor Nabil Elouahabi is perhaps most famous for his role in EastEnders.

He played Tariq from 2003 to 2005.

Nabil went on to portray Meesh in Generation Kill, Mr Mustapha in Top Boy, Yusuf in The Night Of, and Rabee in Our Girl.

The actor has vitiligo, a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin.

Valene Kane is Angela Mackle in Blue Lights (Credit: Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television)

Valene Kane is Angela Mackle

Actress Valene Kane, 36, plays Angela Mackle in Blue Lights.

She’s a Northern Irish performer perhaps best known for her portrayal of Rose Stagg in all three series of the BAFTA-nominated The Fall.

She played serial killer Paul Spector’s first lover – otherwise known as ‘the one that got away’ (quite literally in her case).

Valene is also known for playing Jacqueline Wallace in Gangs of London.

She’s also portrayed Olivia Collins in The Other Guy, Catherine Winters in Death and Nightingales, and DS Lisa Merchant in Thirteen.

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon, Siân Brooker as Grace Ellis, and Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster in Blue Lights (Credit: Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill)

Who else stars in the cast of Blue Lights on BBC One?

Young actor Nathan Braniff stars as Tommy Foster in new recruit Blue Lights.

It’s his first acting role on TV.

Katherine Devlin stars as fellow new recruit Annie Conlon.

The actress is has previously played Siobhan in The Dig, and Natasha on one episode of Vikings.

This is her first major TV role.

Meanwhile, Martin McCann portrays Stevie Neil.

Martin is perhaps best known for playing Bobby Barrett in Marcella, and Renquist in The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Actress Joanne Crawford stars as Helen McNally.

Joanne played Rachel Sullivan in Chosen, and Joan Jennings in The Fall opposite Jamie Dornan.

Josh actress Hannah McClean plays Jen Robinson, while Time actor Jonathan Harden portrays David ‘Jonty’ Johnson.

Doctors’ Matthew Carver stars as Cal Ellis, Hope Street’s Michael Shea plays Mo McIntyre, Ballywalter’s Abigail McGibbon portrays Tina McIntyre, and Darklands’ Dan Whyte O’Hara is Gordy Mackle.

Blue Lights starts on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

