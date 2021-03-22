Line of Duty fans may have been left scratching their heads during episode one (Sunday March 21 2021), as the murder victim Gail Vella looked surprisingly familiar.

In fact, Gail is played by comedian Andi Osho – but why get a famous face to play a ‘ghost’?

Here’s everything you need to know about the performer Andi and her role in Line of Duty.

***Warning: contains spoilers from episode one of Line of Duty series six***

Andi Osho appearing on Comic Relief (Credit: BBC One)

Line of Duty Gail Vella: Who plays her?

Comedian Andi Osho portrays murdered journalist Gail Vella in Line of Duty.

In episode one, she appears purely in the form of a photograph as the murder victim.

Gail Vella worked as a crusading journalist until she was shot dead outside her home in the Kingsgate area a year ago.

But why use a famous face for a corpse?

On canny viewer tweeted: “Stand up comedian Andi Osho as murder victim Gail Vella. I had to google it, it was bugging me.”

Line of Duty Gail Vella: What we know so far

An unknown killer murdered reporter Gail on September 10 2019.

The murderer shot her dead after she arrived home late in a dark grey Peugeot 108 and parked outside her house in Kingsgate.

The muzzle of the firearm was pressed against the back of her skull – this is the “hard contact technique” which minimises the spread of powder and blood.

So the killer knew what they were doing…

Investigating officers have two working theories.

Police believe she could have been killed by a crazed stalker.

The second theory is that she was murdered in a contract killing.

Andi Osho plays Gail Vella in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC One)

Line of Duty Gail Vella: Will Andi Osho actually appear in the series?

Andi’s role remains shrouded in mystery.

Viewers DID see the dead body of Gail on the floor in a crime scene photo.

But, according to IMDB, Andi will actually appear in episodes two through to seven.

Flashbacks aren’t Line of Duty’s style, so we’ll have to wait and see whether Andi actually appears in the show.

Or perhaps Andi is just a huge Line of Duty fan and wanted to appear in any way possible – even dead?!

Watch this space!

What else has Andi Osho been in?

Andi is a British stand-up comedian, actress and television presenter.

TV viewers probably know her best as a stand-up comedian, but she has been working as an actor for more than two decades.

Andi first appeared on TV in 2002 as Jo Radliffe in Night & Day.

She went on to appear in Waking the Dead, Sea of Souls, Casualty, Doctors and EastEnders.

In 2012, she portrayed Barbara Alcock in Holby City, and went on to play Rochelle Akindele in the heartbreaking C4 drama Kiri and Precious Abellard in Death in Paradise.

She plays Gail Vella in the sixth series of Line of Duty on BBC One.

Andi portrays Simona Farr in the upcoming thriller Stay Close, which also stars Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, James Nesbitt and Jo Joyner.

She recently attempted opera singing for Comic Relief.

Andi’s first novel Asking for a Friend was published earlier this year.

The team investigate the death of Gail Vella in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Andi Osho?

Yewande ‘Andi’ Osho was born on January 27 1973.

She is currently 48 years old.

Line of Duty episode two

Having opened an official inquiry into DCI Jo Davidson and Operation Lighthouse, AC-12 begin to suspect a cover up.

Steve and Chloe dig into Gail Vella’s controversial reporting for clues to her murder, and find links to previous AC-12 cases.

Their investigation takes a shocking turn when they begin to scrutinise Jo’s personal life.

See Andi Osho in Line of Duty episode two on Sunday March 28 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

