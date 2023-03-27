BBC viewers declare the ‘woke Great Expectations is a crime against humanity’

Steven Knight’s adaptation of Great Expectations has finally landed on BBC One – and many furious viewers have slammed it as ‘gratuitously woke’.

The six-part series started on Sunday night (March 26, 2023) in the prestigious 9pm slot.

However, thousands were left disgruntled at the poor lighting, mumbled voices, and swearing.

But it was the ‘wokeness’ that really riled viewers up, with some even declaring the series “a waste of BBC licence fee”.

***Warning: possible spoilers from episode 1 of Great Expectations ahead***

Viewers slam Great Expectations on BBC One as woke

On paper, the BBC adaptation of Great Expectations had everything going for it.

It’s undoubtedly one of Charles Dickens’ best novels, has an EPIC cast – led by the sublime Olivia Colman – and is reworked by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

But many viewers were disgusted by the adaptation, slamming it as “woke”.

While some fans did like it and promised to tune in for episode 2 next week (Sunday, April 2, 2023), others vowed not to continue with the drama.

What did viewers say about the BBC One adaptation?

Viewers seemed to take offence to some of the casting in the new BBC One adaptation of Great Expectations.

One wrote: “And Hulu (Woke-lu) just wrecked another story.

“Great Expectations, Dickens’ classic, one of my faves.

“I figured they’d insert some woke nonsense, but the casting of Estella is just ridiculous and gratuitously woke.”

Another said: “Woke Great Expectations is a crime against humanity.”

A third added: “My expectations of the BBC’s Great Expectations were proved right.

“Woke casting with black actors is just as expected.”

“One hundred and sixty-two years after writing the novel, Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is adapted into a woke version of the classic novel, replete with Britain bashing content and some characters that have undergone personality changes and even changed their skin colour,” blasted another. “Is nothing sacred?”

Another said the casting of Estella as a black leading woman “is not believable for the time and the culture the story is set in”.

They added: “It’s stupid woke pandering.”

While another simply said: “Great Expectations? More like Woke Expectations, am I right?”

Fans of the show vowed to watch on

However the series did have some fans – who seemed to enjoy the “woke” controversy!

One tweeted: “Ah yes, Charles Dickens was known for his famous last words ‘don’t make Great Expectations woke’.

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

Another fan said: “Nor was Romeo and Juliet meant to be West Side Story!

“I’m really looking forward to watching this so-called “woke” adaptation of Great Expectations.

“If it hadn’t been for the gammonish outrage I might have missed it.”

Meanwhile, a third typed: “Great Expectations just started on BBC One.

“Apparently, it’s appallingly woke, some of the actors aren’t white and, quite frankly, constitutes an almighty insult to the memory of Charles Dickens.

“Sounds ace!”

Of course, this isn’t the first so-called ‘woke’ adaptation of a Dickens novel.

Actor Dev Patel took the leading role in the rather brilliant 2019 film The Personal History of David Copperfield (92% on Rotten Tomatoes no less).

And Steven Knight’s 2019 adaptation of A Christmas Carol with Guy Pearce also ruffled a few feathers…

Great Expectations star slams criticism of ‘woke’ adaptation

Great Expectations actor Ashley Thomas has spoken out against critics who have labelled the series “woke” for having a diverse cast.

Ashley, 38, plays successful lawyer Jaggers in the BBC series, alongside other actors of colour, including Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella.

The actor and rapper, also known as Bashy, has supported the inclusive casting of the show.

He told The Times that viewers can now “see themselves” when watching and not feel “excluded”.

Ashley said: “[Producers] have really thought outside of the box, people can see themselves in a piece like this where they may have been excluded previously, just because of the nature of the way the world was at the time.”

He added: “I think it is important that these shows show that representation.

“I don’t think it’s about being ‘woke’.

“It’s just about being accurate to the time.”

Great Expectations continues on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, April 2, 2o23.

