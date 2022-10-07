The Big Brother 2023 launch date has been ‘revealed’ – and the new series is tipped to last for six weeks.

According to a report from Broadcast, production company Initial is recruiting staff ahead of the reboot next year.

Furthermore, the Big Brother set is expected to be located in London, despite rumours it could be filmed abroad.

Could it be time for Rylan to step up as Big Brother host? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is the Big Brother 2023 launch date, when will it start?

Broadcast reckons Big Brother will air on ITV2 and ITVX in March of next year.

The report claims the reality series reboot will follow the winter edition of Love Island in the schedules.

ITVX is due to launch as a channel in November.

Scheduling Big Brother after Love Island would help ITV2 to a strong start to the year.

Big Brother’s comeback on ITV was announced after the final episode of the dating series’ summer edition in August.

A source previously claimed ITV hopes to revamp the show for the Love Island generation.

And a rival broadcasting executive reportedly told Broadcast: “Scheduling Big Brother after Love Island would help ITV2 to a strong start to the year.”

Davina McCall is the First Lady of Big Brother in the UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Return of live evictions?

Broadcast also reports London will be where the Big Brother reboot will be produced as costs associated with transporting and accommodating crew abroad could prove prohibitive.

Additionally, the publication suggests there would also be concerns for the welfare of participants if set abroad.

Furthermore, it is thought ITV hopes to invite live eviction night audiences.

However, an anonymous source is quoted as pondering: “There is a duty of care issue to consider. Does it still feel appropriate for exiting housemates to be greeted by baying crowds?”

Emma Willis was also wildly popular as Big Brother’s anchor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who will present Big Brother 2023?

Big Brother last aired in the UK on Channel 5 in 2018, having switched over for a first reboot in 2011.

Before that, eleven series were broadcast on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010.

Davina McCall was the show’s first host before former winner Brian Dowling took over for a spell.

He was replaced by Emma Willis in 2013, who helmed the show until it ended. Former spin-off presenter Rylan has frequently been tipped to take over if Big Brother was ever to return.

However, while he remains a hot pick as host, the bookies favour Alison Hammond to be among the contenders to land the role.

Mo Gilligan and Vernon Kay have also been linked with the job.

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary, Laura Whitmore and Piers Morgan are also in the betting mix.

Emma and Davina, meanwhile, are priced at 16/1 and 20/1 respectively to resume hosting duties.

ED! approached a representative for ITV for comment about the start date.

They told us it is too early to confirm scheduling for the show.

