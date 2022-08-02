Big Brother is set to return in 2023, with the popular reality TV show making its comeback on ITV.

The news was announced last night in the final ad break of the Love Island final.

And, at the time, die-hard fans of the show said they enjoyed the announcement more than the Love Island final itself.

Alison Hammond is second favourite to host Big Brother when it makes its return (Credit: Splash News)

Big Brother to return – but who will host it?

So now we know when and where Big Brother is making its return, the next question on everyone’s lips is who will host it?

Kate Garraway discussed the comeback on Good Morning Britain this morning (August 2).

And she threw her weight behind one of her ITV colleagues.

None other than Big Brother alumni and current host of This Morning Alison Hammond.

Of course, Alison rose to fame when she appeared on Big Brother in 2002.

Surprisingly, she was the second contestant to be evicted from the third series of the show.

However, with her presenting skills now fine-tuned on This Morning, Kate thinks she’d be perfect for the job.

Phillip Schofield’s name is also in the frame (Credit: Splash News)

Alison Hammond to host?

Showbiz reporter Richard Arnold opened the conversation.

He said: “When Big Brother returns on ITV2 next year, I wonder who will be hosting? Mo Gilligan has been thrown into the frame.

“We were talking upstairs about our very own daytime queen Alison Hammond, of course,” he added.

Kate enthusiastically replied: “Oh, she’d be great.

“It was [Big Brother] that brought her into the fold wasn’t it,” she said.

Richard Madeley then discussed the potential return of Davina McCall.

“She’s made it quite clear that chapter in her life is over when she didn’t return to the Channel 5 reboot, so I can’t imagine Davina will take that on,” he said.

Kate added: “She’s too busy judging sausages [on The Masked Singer] on prime-time television.

“Rylan Clark or Alison would be great,” Kate added.

Ant and Dec have odds of 50/1 when it comes to hosting next year’s Big Brother (Credit: Splash News)

Bookies reveal favourites to host the comeback series

However, bookies have given us our strongest indication yet of who might be at the helm of Big Brother when it returns.

According to OLBG, there’s one clear favourite to host and that’s Rylan – he has odds of 1/4.

Vernon Kay is up next with 9/1, Alison comes in third with odds of 10/1.

Kate Lawler is also placed at 10/1, while Emma Willis has odds of 16/1.

You’ll get 20/1 on Davina McCall returning and Phillip Schofield hosting.

His co-host Holly Willoughby has odds of 18/1.

Dermot O’Leary, Emily Atack, Iain Stirling, Brian Dowling, Laura Whitmore and even Jedward and Piers Morgan (100/1) are also in the mix.

So too are Ant and Dec with odds of 50/1.

