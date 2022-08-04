The most popular contestant in the history of Big Brother UK has been revealed.

After the announcement that the show is making a comeback next year, it’s time to look into the BB history books.

So who’s the most popular contestant of all time?

It seems you have decided!

Uswitch analysed the Instagram followings of each previous Big Brother contestant, from series 1 through to 19.

It also took into account their IMDb credits, and the total number of days they spent in the Big Brother house to reveal the most popular Big Brother contestants of all time.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace is the most popular Big Brother UK housemate ever (Credit: YouTube)

Big Brother UK: Aisleyne tops the poll

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace is the most popular Big Brother contestant of all time, with a whopping score of 8.85 out of 10.

The star joined Big Brother in 2006 for the seventh series.

However, despite topping the poll, the TV personality only came in third place on the show.

Deanna Uppal

Deanna Uppal is the second most popular contestant of all time, with a score of 8.05 out of 10.

She joined the show in 2011 for the 13th series, but she too only came third.

However, Deanna still went on to become a success as she was crowned the winner of Miss India UK in 2012, upping her popularity.

Big Brother UK star Kate Lawler

Kate Lawler is joint with Deanna Uppal in second place as they both have the same score.

The DJ and presenter made history on Big Brother as she was the first female winner of the show.

Kate was crowned the winner of the third series in 2002.

Imogen Thomas

Imogen Thomas is the fourth most popular contestant.

The star joined the show alongside Aislyene Hogan-Wallace in the seventh series.

However, she only came seventh in the reality series.

Josie Gibson of course made the list of the most popular Big Brother UK contestants ever (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning favourite Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is the fifth most popular contestant on Big Brother.

She won the 11th series of the show and later that year appeared in the Ultimate Big Brother.

Since then, Josie has been a regular segment presenter on This Morning and has even guest presented the show several times.

Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling rose to fame by winning the second series of Big Brother.

He also went on to be on the Ultimate Big Brother winner in 2010.

But despite is victory, Brian is only the sixth most popular Big Brother contestant.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond is the seventh popular contestant on Big Brother.

The presenter joined the show for the third series.

Although she ended up in 12th place, she still became very popular and now regularly hosts This Morning with Dermot O’Leary.

Pete Bennett won the series, but not the poll (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Bennett

Pete Bennett is a musician who went on to win the seventh series of Big Brother.

The star managed beat the likes of Aisleyne and Imogen.

However, he is only the eighth popular contestant with a score of 6.55 out of 10.

Lateysha Grace

Lateysha Grace is a Welsh TV personality.

The star began her TV career on MTV’s The Valleys, however she rose to fame after she joined the 17th series of Big Brother.

Although she only came 11th, she’s still one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Lateysha has a total score of 6.09 out of 10.

Big Brother UK favourites: Charley Uchea

The 10th most popular contestant on Big Brother is Charley Uchea.

Charley was evicted on day 59 in season eight of Big Brother, placing her only in 14th place.

The reality star was famous for her fiery personality and fights with Chanelle Hayes.

After starring in the show, Charley went on to appear on The Weakest Link and came in second place.

