Big Brother reboot on ITV causing same concern for many old fans

ITV2 announced last night during the Love Island finale that it’s rebooting Big Brother.

The legendary reality series first launched on Channel 4 before making its way over to Channel 5.

After a few years in its new home, Channel 5 axed the show citing budgetary reasons.

Viewers have been clamouring for a comeback for years, and they finally got their wish granted last night.

ITV announced that Big Brother will be airing on its channels at some point in 2023.

Big Brother on ITV: Viewers share their concerns

However, while many fans shared their excitement over the news, others were less than happy about the choice of broadcaster.

With ITV2 already hosting Love Island, some viewers are concerned that Big Brother could turn into something similar.

“Please, please, please ITV, I want #BigBrother to go back to basics. A cross-section of people. None of this influencer/love island bo**ocks,” ranted one viewer.

A second said: “Big brother coming back to itv next year try and get some real everyday life people in there not supermodels and chisselled men we want reality !!!! #BigBrother”.

“I hope #itv #BigBrother learn from@the mistakes of love island etc and have normal people as contestants, not insta models etc,” ranted a third.

A fourth added: “I don’t know if anyone cares about Big Brother coming back but more people would watch it if you actually put a mix of different, interesting people in it and not just hot Love Island types. That’s how all the reality shows got ruined. But ITV is a good home for it.”

Meanwhile, others are worried that ITV will use some of its usual batch presenters for the reboot.

“So glad BIG BROTHER is back!!! Please bring back Rylan and Emma or Divina.. I DO NOT wanna see fu*king Holly Willoughby or ant and dec hosting this s**t!!! #BigBrother #ITV”.

A second tweeted: “After hearing that #BigBrother is finally coming back to our tv screens. I ask this to @ITV.. please could @ThisisDavina be the presenter?”

