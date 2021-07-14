Ben Shephard previously apologised to his parents after making ‘life a lot harder’ during his teen years.

The 46-year-old Tipping Point host spent his childhood with his family in Essex.

But it appears Ben wasn’t exactly the perfect child.

Ben Shephard previously apologised for his ‘annoying teenager’ phrase (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ben Shephard say?

Back in 2014, Ben opened up about his parents during a chat with the Express.

After being asked a question on apologies, the star mentioned his mum and dad.

Ben shared: “I’m pretty good at making apologies at the time, but I should really say sorry to my mum and dad.

“I’m sure I made their life a lot harder than it could have been, by being an annoying teenager.”

Meanwhile, Ben also revealed the most important lessons his parents have taught him.

He added: “To value honesty, loyalty, hard work and family.”

Ben appears on Tipping Point throughout the week (Credit: ITV)

Ben has since welcomed two sons with his wife Annie.

Annie has been at star’s side throughout his long-standing TV career.

The pair have been married for 17 years, after tying the knot on 25 March 2004.

Speaking about his wife, Ben previously shared: “We met at university and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

“She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow, still putting up with me to this day.”

The married couple are proud parents to sons Sam, 15, and Jack, 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

What else has Ben been up to?

Meanwhile, Ben recently updated fans after undergoing surgery on his leg.

The Good Morning Britain star needed the operation after injuring himself during a football match.

He managed to rupture his ACL, tear his meniscus and fracture his leg.

Following the operation, Ben shared: “So they’ve repaired the ACL and meniscus and now starts the rehab – very slow, long, rehab.

“Have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now!”

As a result, it’s unknown when Ben will return to work on GMB or Tipping Point.

