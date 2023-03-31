BBC announces ‘gutting’ news about Ghosts: Series 5 will be the last ever

Fans of BBC comedy Ghosts are “gutted” to hear that series 5 will be the last ever.

In news that will come as a huge blow to millions of viewers, the BBC confirmed that filming has now finished on the next series of Ghosts which will be the last.

In December last year, ED! brought you the news that Ghosts series 5 had been commissioned.

However, the series will be bittersweet, as the team behind the popular show have decided that it’s time to wave goodbye to the inhabitants of Button House and focus on new projects.

Sadly, series 5 of Ghosts will be the last (Credit: BBC One)

Will series 5 of Ghosts be the last?

The BBC has confirmed that series 5 of Ghosts will be the last ever.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Filming has finished on the fifth series of Ghosts which today has been confirmed as the last. The team behind the smash-hit show have decided that after five series it’s time to wave goodbye to the inhabitants of Button House and focus on new projects.”

The Ghosts team announced: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.”

The announcement went on to say: “We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

“But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben.”

Meanwhile, Director of Comedy at the BBC Jon Petrie said: “We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy Classic. We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas Specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series. We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”

💔 Farewell, Button House. Our beloved #Ghosts have decided it’s time to rest in peace. The next series of hit BBC Comedy Ghosts will be the last More info ➡️ https://t.co/5lBR6a3Up1 pic.twitter.com/686LyyaoKZ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 31, 2023

What do we know about series 5 of Ghosts?

Ghosts series 4 was BBC’s biggest comedy series of 2022, with over 5.7 million fans tuning in for episode 1.

When they announced series 5 was happening back in December, the Ghosts stars and creators said: “We are delighted to confirm that Ghosts will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a fifth series in 2023.

“We’ve had much fun in the writer’s room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal.

“We’ve been getting back into practice walking through walls and can’t wait to start shooting again in the new year.”

In the upcoming series 5, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.

The cast of Ghosts in series 4 (Credit: Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi/BBC)

How many episodes will Ghosts series 5 be?

Ghosts series 5 will be six episodes long.

Each instalment will be a 30 minute nugget of joy.

When will Ghosts series 5 start?

The last ever series of Ghosts will air later on in 2023.

Although we shouldn’t have to wait long, as the series has already been filmed.

Watch this space for a start date.

How have fans reacted to the series ending?

Understandably, fans turned to social media to share their sadness that the show is ending.

One wrote: “Very sad, but looking forward to seeing what you come up with next!”

Another added: “Gutted, but I’d much rather it went out on a high than continued on past its prime.

“It’s the least our beloved characters deserve. Thank you for making us fall in love with them all. #RIPGhosts.”

A third added: “Yes I’m sobbing this was so random, but I’m still looking forward to the new series!”

“Sad news,” agreed another, “but thanks for a quite wonderful ride. I shall miss Pat immensely.”

Read more: Ghosts on BBC One: Will Pat leave next after THAT Christmas Special?

Ghosts series 5 will start sometime in 2023. All previous series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Are you sad that Ghosts is coming to an end? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.