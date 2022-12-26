Ghosts on BBC One: Will Pat leave next after THAT Christmas Special?

This year’s Ghosts Christmas Special saw Pat finally come to peace with what his son and wife thought of him, so will he be the next to leave Button House?

Fans were heartbroken when Mary (Katy Wix) was suddenly sucked off as she finally made peace with her unfair death.

So, with Pat making peace with his wife and son, will Jim Howick leave the character of Pat behind next?

Here’s what we know about Pat leaving Ghosts…

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ghosts Christmas Special 2022***

Ghosts Christmas Special focused on Pat (Credit: BBC)

Will Pat leave Ghosts after the Christmas Special?

In this year’s Christmas Special, Alison received old VHS tapes with Pat in them which showed his son Davey making fun of him behind his back.

Pat (Jim Howick) was understandably upset, and believed his own family spent his whole life making fun of him.

But caveman Robin comforted Pat, reminding him that making fun of each other is a part of life (and death!)

Alison encouraged him to keep watching the tapes, and when he did he saw a tape that his son made after he died.

In the tape, his son recreated his dad’s classic quotes and honoured him at their Christmas dinner.

Pat thanked Alison as he realised his son always loved him.

Mike said that Pat’s family seemed lovely and Pat confirmed they were “the best” as the episode ended. Anyone else need a tissue?!

So will Pat get “sucked off” next?

What did you think of this years Ghosts Christmas Special? (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Pat in the Ghosts Christmas Special 2022?

We’ve always presumed that Pat hasn’t been able to find peace and has remained as a ghost due to his unfinished business with his wife and son.

Especially when he revealed the pretty obvious clues that his wife has cheating on Pat with his best friend Morris!

But now that Pat seems to have made peace with his family, will he get sucked off like Mary did?

Mary got sucked off after finally standing up to Alison and the rest of the Ghosts about the unfair way they treated her, something she was never able to do in her life.

In the episode after she finally stood up to the other Ghosts, she was suddenly “sucked off” as she coins out. She was taking up by a big white light in the sky and none of the Ghosts even got to say goodbye!

Some fans think Pat might be the next to go too. This fan tweeted: “As long as Pat doesn’t get “sucked off”, still not over Mary going.”

Another fan tweeted: “They better leave Pat be!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

What has Jim Howick and the rest of the cast said about the future of Ghosts?

Jim Howick amongst other Ghosts cast members is a writer on the show, and Ben Willbond recently shared on Sarah Millican’s Standard Issue podcast how he imagines the show might end.

Ben Willbond aka The Captain said: “It’s a totally open door for someone else, the possibility of someone else being sucked off. Or all of them going.

“Or all of them going at once maybe! I’m just going to leave that hanging in the air …”

Please don’t go, Pat!

Jim Howick has a busy schedule between appearing in BBC’s Here We Go and Netflix’s Sex Education.

So, we hope Jim still has enough time to appear in Ghosts as Pat…

Ghosts series 1-4 are available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

What do you think will happen to Pat? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.