Ghosts on BBC One: Will the heartwarming comedy return for series 5?

If you’ve finished watching series 4 of Ghosts, you’re probably left wondering if the show will return for a series 5?

Those of you who have binged the entire series on BBC iPlayer will be hopeful of news…

Ghosts follows Alison who, after a near-death experience, can now see Ghosts in the haunted mansion she inherited!

The show has had four successful series, starring and created by the Horrible Histories comedy troupe…

But will it return for series 5?

Here’s what we know so far…

***Warning: spoilers from series 4 of Ghosts ahead***

We need another series of Ghosts! (Credit: BBC)

Will Ghosts return for series 5?

BBC One hasn’t yet confirmed if Ghosts will return for another series.

Although it’s still early days, and we’re pretty confident that there will be an announcement very soon!

The sitcom has performed very well for the BBC, so we’re sure the show will return for a fifth and likely future series.

Make sure to watch this space for any updates on series 5 of Ghosts!

Are you a fan of Ghosts? (Credit: BBC)

What we need to see in series 5 of Ghosts…

Series 4 of Ghosts ended with the guest house attached to Button House literally burning down.

Mike and Alison agreed to give up on their idea of making Button House a hotel.

That means they will have to find another way to make an income!

Alison said she has “no idea” about what they could do next.

We’d love to see Mike and Alison come up with another way to make money from Button House.

Could they go fully meta and have a TV series film at the house?

Or return to making Button House a community centre?

Hopefully, series 5 will give us the answer!

What characters could return?

The cast of Ghosts will, of course, have to return for series 5.

And we still need the backstories to some of them.

We still haven’t found out how The Captain died or what his real name is!

We also haven’t got the full details on Kitty’s death, and we’d love to see a flashback episode that fully focuses on her.

And could we see the new character Maddocks return in series 5 and learn his backstory too?

This is why we need a series 5!

Could Mike and Alison have a baby in series 5? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Ghosts on BBC One: How did all the ghosts die? Here’s a handy recap!

Will Alison and Mike finally start a family in the next series?

The BBC Sounds podcast Inside Ghosts is hosted by Nathan Bryon, who plays Obi in the series, and it gives further insights into the show.

Nathan asked Ben Willbond and Mat Baynton whether viewers might see Mike and Alison finally start a family in the next series.

He said: “Mike is being so good with the kids.

“Alison looks at him and there’s this beautiful moment where you can kind of see that they’re thinking about having kids.”

Ben and Mat were pretty tight-lipped about whether they could have kids in the future, but we’d love to see it.

We know from the 2020 Christmas special that babies can see Ghosts, as Mike’s niece could see and interact with sleazy MP Julian.

So could Alison finally have someone else around the house that can see the Ghosts?

That would be an exciting new development for the show which we’d would love to see!

All episodes of Ghosts series 4 are now available on BBC iPlayer.

Do you want to see Ghosts return for series 5? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.