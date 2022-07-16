Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has admitted to having “regrets” about putting her life under a microscope.

Amanda, 47, and her family signed up to the C5 reality show in 2018 after Ben Fogle brought them into the public eye.

They had appeared in his series New Lives In The Wild and producers felt they would be perfect for their own spin-off.

Amanda Owen has admitted to having ‘regrets’ over appearing in Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: YouTube)

But with an audience of 4 million at its peak, shepherdess Amanda sometimes struggles.

Amanda previously admitted to broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh: “Everyone has regrets.”

During a chat on his show, Love Your Weekend, he remarked: “Well, it puts you under a microscope though, doesn’t it?” Alan remarked.

Amanda then agreed: “It can be difficult, there’s no two ways about it. You have to take the rough with the smooth.”

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen on ‘challenging’ life change and ‘learning to adapt’

“You put yourself out there and you pretty much can’t claw it back I suppose.”

Amanda says being in her own reality show ‘can be difficult’ (Credit: YouTube)

When did Amanda Owen get her first taste of fame?

In 2011, Amanda, her husband Clive and their five young kids were invited to appear on ITV documentary series The Dales.

They became regular guests on the show, hosted by Adrian Edmondson, and viewers warmed to them.

Four years later, adventurer Ben Fogle visited them at their remote home, Ravenseat Farm, for New Lives In The Wild.

The Owens landed their own show after appearing on New Lives In The Wild with Ben Fogle (Credit: YouTube)

The couple had eight children by then and Ben watched with awe as Amanda and Clive worked around the clock, shepherding both kids and livestock.

Viewers were also taken with the Owen family and they were offered the chance to star in the own reality series.

Our Yorkshire Farm hit screens in 2018 and has had five successful series’.

Amanda and Clive, 68, now have nine children, with their youngest Nancy arriving in 2016.

Incredibly, Amanda – who is appearing on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend – has also found time to pen five books – one of which was a Sunday Times Best Seller.

Rocked by heartbreak

Our Yorkshire Farm is reportedly due to return for a sixth series.

However, Amanda and Clive shocked fans last month by confirming their marriage has broken down.

In an emotional Instagram post, Amanda said: “Clive and I have are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.”

The news of their split came months after the couple admitted they had hit a rocky patch.

In 2021, Amanda also said: “We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect.

“The constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.

“We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Amanda and Clive have remained tight-lipped about whether or not the sixth series of Our Yorkshire Farm will air.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

But they are still working on their farm and looking after their children together.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children,” they confirmed when announcing their separation.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, 9.25am, ITV, Saturday July 16, 2022

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.