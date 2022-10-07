In the latest Amanda Owen news, the Yorkshire Shepherdess looks set to star in several new shows for Channel 5.

Channel 5 has confirmed it is working with Our Yorkshire Farm favourite Amanda on new content.

It was reported back in June that a sixth series of Our Yorkshire Farm has been commissioned.

The update on the show’s future was provided just a day after Amanda and Clive Owen announced their separation. They married in 2000 and share nine kids together.

But despite Amanda and Clive’s split, the broadcaster remains committed to making programming with them both.

However, it is not known what changes to the successful series will occur – or what new projects may emerge.

Amanda Owen latest: Huge boost for star

Channel 5 confirmed claims from The Sun that Amanda and her family remain “hugely important” to the television network despite the split.

They are also reportedly working on a “number of” new programmes with the farming parents and their nine children.

Amanda and Owen’s brood includes 21-year-old Raven, mechanic whiz Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmie and Nancy.

A representative told ED!: “Amanda, Clive and the whole of the Owen clan are hugely important to the Channel 5 family.

“We are continuing to work with both on a number of new programmes to be announced before the end of the year.”

Amanda Owen working on ‘new projects’

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Amanda indicated she has “exciting” plans she hopes will come off.

She told host Christine Lampard: “There are new projects going on. There’s exciting new things going on that I obviously can’t tell you about.”

However, despite the tease Amanda stayed resolute about keeping her lips closed.

She added: “Well there’s all kinds of up-and-coming projects that I obviously have to remain firmly quiet about.”

Amanda and Clive said they would prioritise their kids’ happiness when they announced their split over the summer.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family,” they said in a statement.

The former couple’s separation came following reports last year they went through a “rocky patch”.

However, Amanda has subsequently suggested that speaking about the split has helped her to move on.

She told Jeremy Vine: “Actually, to be dead honest with you, coming out and speaking out about it has been, for us personally, it’s been good.

“It’s been a release of pressure.”

