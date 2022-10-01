Shepherdess Amanda Owen once lifted the lid on a moment that left her now estranged husband Clive “raging”.

Amanda wrote about the incident in her October 2021 cookbook, Celebrating the Seasons.

She has since announced her split from Clive after 22 years together.

Amanda Owen lifted the lid on her marriage in her book (Credit: YouTube)

Shepherdess Amanda Owen on ‘raging’ Clive

Amanda and Clive are parents to nine children – eldest Raven, who is 21, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmie and youngster Nancy, six.

The couple have reportedly tried to keep their home life as settled as possible for the children in the wake of the split.

However, Amanda recalled in a book the moment that Clive had begged her: “Why can’t you just be normal?”

She said that, back in 2019, she decided to run a fell race for the first time.

Her worries led to Amanda running the hilly course the night before, in the hope she wouldn’t fail in front of the spectators.

To say he was raging was an understatement.

However, worried about how long she was taking, Our Yorkshire Farm star Clive went out to find Amanda.

Amanda wrote that she saw Clive standing on a pile of rocks in the middle of a river as she approached it.

Unfortunately for Clive, he ended up losing his balance and falling into the water.

Amanda said: “To say he was raging was an understatement.”

She claimed that he later yelled: “Why can’t you just be bloody normal?!”

Truth behind split revealed by Amanda

Amanda has been on TV this week discussing her marriage split from Clive.

Earlier this week she was on the Jeremy Vine Show.

And she revealed the truth behind their split to the host.

The host said: “Got to ask you about Clive, because obviously, we’ve all read in the papers that you’ve broken up. But you’re not parting from the farm?”

Amanda replied: “No. I mean, this morning, I’m dealing with a child with chicken pox, I’ve got another one that’s been ill.

“Everything just carries on because it has to.”

She added: “You can’t sort of have that amount of work on the farm, with the children, and sort of meet at a weekend at McDonald’s for the handover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Moving on

Amanda also said that speaking about the split has helped her to move on from the heartache.

“Actually, to be dead honest with you, coming out and speaking out about it has been a real, for us personally, it’s been good.

“It’s been a release of pressure,” she admitted.

Amanda then added: “And at the end of the day, everything that we’ve ever put out there, on the television or in the books, has been about reality.”

