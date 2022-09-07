Amanda Owen given ‘strict instructions’ by children after incident on farm

Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess, has been given “strict instructions” by her children after an incident at the farm, she has revealed on Twitter and Instagram.

One of Amanda‘s lambs was injured last week – but is now, thankfully, on the mend.

Amanda Owen talks farm incident on Twitter

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda took to Instagram and Twitter earlier today to discuss a shocking incident that happened on her farm recently.

The 48-year-old revealed that one of her lambs managed to get stuck in a fence for a few days.

She also, thankfully, revealed that the lamb is on the mend and is being tended to by her children.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess uploaded seven pictures to her Instagram showing her children tending to the lamb.

In one of the pictures, Amanda too can be seen giving the recovering lamb some attention.

“Hands on with an ovine patient,” she captioned the post.

Amanda Owen’s lamb on the mend

In the lengthy caption, Amanda then explained what had happened to her poor lamb.

“After being stuck in a fence for a couple of days this lamb has lamed itself, lost some skin and has a serious gy-neck,” she wrote.

She then continued, writing: “The children have been nursing the patient for more than a week now & have made good progress.”

“So now I have strict instruction about what I need to do with lamb whilst they are at school,” she then added.

Plenty of Amanda’s 526k Instagram followers took to the comments to gush over the pictures.

Many also praised Amanda’s children for looking after the lamb and nursing it back to health.

Amanda’s followers react

A number of Amanda’s followers gushed over the post, which has since been liked over 5,000 times since being uploaded this afternoon.

“Hope the [sheep emoji] makes a full recovery. Well done to your lovely, caring children,” one of her followers wrote.

“Aw, lamb is obviously in good hands of excellent nurses!” another said.

“They will have it skipping around again very soon such caring children,” a third commented.

“I can see Clemmy as a vet in the future. She has such a natural way with the animals great and small,” another wrote.

“I can just hear them telling you what to do your children are a credit to you both and amazing kids,” a fifth gushed.

“Well, they have learned from the best shepherdess,” another said.

The latest incident comes after Amanda and family welcomed some new puppies into the family.

Amanda shared some heartwarming snaps of her family gushing over the pups on her Twitter last month.

