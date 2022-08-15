Amanda Owen fans gush as she announces new arrivals in sweet family photos

Amanda Owen has welcomed some cute new arrivals to her family, sharing some super sweet photos with her Twitter fans.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda announced the arrival of her Jack Russell Sprout’s litter of puppies.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess posted four snaps of her family cooing over the tiny babies, alongside their proud mum.

The 47-year-old captioned the shots, “Sprout, the proud mum” with an emoji of a pup.

Her followers were equally smitten with the puppies.

One wrote: “So cute. Can the public have cuddles when visiting you? Such a lovely life you have instead of all this technology.”

Another said: “Sprout does look very pleased with herself and the children look very happy with her puppies.”

“I totally love Sprout and her little pups – just adorable,” said a third.

Someone else replied, saying: “Beautiful little sprouts I wonder how many you will keep or maybe one per child?”

And a fifth said: “Aww, gorgeous puppies. Well done, Sprout” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Last week Amanda was the proud mum as she gushed about her daughter, Raven, to her followers.

Raven, who has just graduated from university, has been volunteering for the NHS.

Replying to a fan who praised Raven, Amanda wrote: “Considerate and kind. That’ll do. #NHS #Nationalvolunteersweek #proud,” alongside a couple of photos of her daughter.

In the pics, Raven can be seen holding a note from the NHS volunteers team thanking her for her hard work.

The note read: “On National Volunteers Week, we would like to take the time to thank you for your dedication to both our staff and patients.

Amanda found fame on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

“Please find enclosed a special volunteering pin to recognise and thank you for your contribution to our Trust. Whatever your role we are so grateful to all of you for making a difference each and every visit.

“From all of the Volunteering Team, thank you.”

