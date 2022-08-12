Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has announced some touching news on Twitter about her ‘considerate and kind’ daughter Raven.

Raven has been very busy this year as she’s just graduated from University and received a degree in Biomedical Science.

But that didn’t stop her from taking some time to volunteer for the NHS and her mum Amanda is very proud!

Amanda Owen is ‘proud’ of her daughter Raven (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen announces touching news about her daughter Raven

After graduating from University this year, Amanda’s daughter Raven has been doing volunteer work for the NHS.

Amanda is very proud of her daughter and announced the news after replying to a tweet from a fan.

The fan said: “What a gorgeous girl Raven is!!! And clever too…”

Amanda replied: “Considerate and kind. That’ll do. #NHS #Nationalvolunteersweek #proud”, alongside a couple of photos of her beautiful daughter.

In the photos, Raven is holding a note from the Volunteering Team at NHS, thanking her for her volunteer work.

The note says: “On National Volunteers Week, we would like to take the time to thank you for your dedication to both our staff and patients.

“Please find enclosed a special volunteering pin to recognise and thank you for your contribution to our Trust. Whatever your role we are so grateful to all of you for making a difference each and every visit.

“From all of the Volunteering Team, thank you.”

Amanda Owen’s daughter did volunteer work for the NHS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda also jokingly added a couple of pictures of Raven teasing her little sister while she was trying to read.

She then wrote: “Sometimes,” with a laughing emoji.

Fans flooded the comments with lovely messages about Raven’s ‘rewarding’ volunteer work.

One fan tweeted: “She’s such a good role model to her younger siblings, bet you’re all so proud of her.”

Someone else wrote: “That’s lovely Raven well done, beautiful girl xx.”

A third added: “Well done Raven – volunteering is such a rewarding thing to do. All credit to you.”

