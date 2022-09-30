Clive Owen, Amanda Owen on the Jeremy Vine Show
Amanda Owen reveals truth behind split from husband Clive as she admits ‘life carries on’

Amanda opened up today

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Amanda Owen has opened up about her split from Clive Owen, as she admitted that “life carries on”.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess made her comments during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show earlier today.

Amanda Owen on The Jeremy Vine Show
Amanda was on the Jeremy Vine Show today (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen and Clive Owen split

Today’s edition of The Jeremy Vine Show saw Amanda make an appearance as a guest.

The 48-year-old was on the show to discuss her new book, Celebrating the Seasons.

However, as well as talking about her book, the Our Yorkshire Farm star also opened up about her split from her husband, Clive.

Amanda and Clive were married for 22 years and share nine children together.

However, earlier this year they split up.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Amanda Owen on The Jeremy Vine Show
Amanda spoke about her and Clive’s split on the show today (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen talks Clive split

After briefly speaking about her book, Jeremy Vine bought up the subject of Amanda’s split from Clive.

“Got to ask you about Clive, because obviously, we’ve all read in the papers that you’ve broken up,” he said.

“But you’re not parting from the farm,” he continued.

“No. I mean, this morning, I’m dealing with a child with chicken pox, I’ve got another one that’s been ill,” Amanda said.

“Everything just carries on because it has to,” she said.

“You can’t sort of have that amount of work on the farm, with the children, and sort of meet at a weekend at McDonald’s for the handover,” she continued.

Jeremy Vine speaking to Amanda Owen on the Jeremy Vine Show
Amanda and Clive split earlier this year after 22 years of marriage (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda opens up

Jeremy then pressed on, saying: “So, you’re almost as close as you were?”

“Actually, to be dead honest with you, coming out and speaking out about it has been a real, for us personally, it’s been good,” she said.

“It’s been a release of pressure,” she continued. “And at the end of the day, everything that we’ve ever put out there, on the television or in the books, has been about reality.”

She then went on to say that their split is “as much reality as anything”.

Jemma Forte then told Amanda that she is the “most authentic” person in the studio and that she should ignore any of the hate she gets.

“That means a lot, thank you,” Amanda said.

Amanda’s comments come a day after she appeared on Lorraine and addressed her split there.

“Life carries on on the farm. Obviously, there is a whole raft of things to do – nine children, a whole heap of animals. We are just working away same as before,” she said.

“Because at the end of the day our priority remains, of course, to keep everything going.”

Read more: Amanda Owen given ‘strict instructions’ by children after incident on farm

The Jeremy Vine Show airs on weekdays on Channel 5 and My5 from 9:15am.

