The identity of the person playing Amanda Holden‘s nan in The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle has been revealed.

Not only that, but the new E4 series has also been given a start date.

Amanda Holden moves in with her nan in The Holden Girls (Credit: E4)

When does the new Amanda Holden show start?

The new eight-part comedy series starts with a double bill next Tuesday (September 7).

It’ll air straight after Married at First Sight UK on E4 at 10pm.

The second episode plays out straight afterwards at 10.35pm.

And, not only that, the listings for next week reveal just who is playing Myrtle, Amanda Holden’s nan.

The identity of Amanda’s nan has now been revealed (Credit: E4)

Who is playing the nan in new Amanda Holden show?

Speculation has been rife about who is playing the character, with Leigh Francis, Alan Carr and Ant and Dec in the frame.

However, according to the Radio Times, the role of Amanda’s nan is being played by none other than Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis.

The listing for The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle reads: “Spoof documentary following actress and broadcaster Amanda Holden and her grandmother Myrtle, played by Leigh Francis.

“A concerned Amanda persuades her lonely nan to relocate from Doncaster to live with her in her swanky London house.

“Following a chaotic settling-in period, it isn’t long before tempers fray and Amanda is forced to choose between her husband and her awkward elder relative.”

A rep for Channel 4 added: “Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

There’s no Holden Nana back!! 👵 The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, coming soon to @E4Tweets and @All4 pic.twitter.com/BVsn5c2nKa — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) August 20, 2021

Who did Brits think it was?

Brits have been calling Leigh Francis as Amanda’s nan since the Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a teaser clip of the show to social media.

One said: “Amanda Holden’s “Nan” is 100% Keith Lemon aka Leigh Francis. Just looks like a slightly more modern version of his Bo Selecta characters.”

Another added: “Kept seeing ads for that Mandy & Myrtle thing. Amanda Holden with her ‘nan’ that looks just like Leigh Francis and sure enough it is.”

So did you correctly guess the identity of Amanda Holden’s nan? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.