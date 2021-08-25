Amanda Holden has posed topless in an Instagram photo as she showed she’s making the most of the tanning opportunities during her holiday.

The popular TV presenter is working on her tan today – and therefore making sure she has no lines.

Mum-of-two Amanda, 50, took to her Instagram account to share a very saucy photo of herself lapping up the rays in Greece.

Amanda is working hard on her tan (Credit: Amanda Holden/Instagram)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

Laying on her front with her arms folded in front of her in the photo, Amanda has no top on and subsequently her bare back exposed.

The star tied her golden hair in a messy bun for the stunning photo.

Amanda looks forward, gazing at her gorgeous surroundings at the luxurious Domes Miramare resort.

Two swimming pools are also seen in front of her in the image from her private residence at the adults-only escape.

Then in the distance, the horizon shows rolling mountain ranges in the mist behind endless rolling waves in the turquoise ocean.

Amanda is currently enjoying some alone time on holiday in Greece after her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexie and Hollie jetted home at the weekend.

The Britain’s Got Talent host admitted feeling afraid to be without her family as she hadn’t taken any time out for so long.

Amanda often wows fans with her bikini pictures (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As a result she wrote on Instagram: “I’m a mummy, a daughter, and a wife first and foremost. The next few days I get to spend on my own… just to be me!

Read more: Amanda Holden fans confused over new show where she moves in with her nan Myrtle

“I mean I am always me. But I haven’t had time with me and absolutely no one else for years and years. I am scared.”

In addition, she said she’s looking forward to “doing nothing” and to “wake up and only think of… well… nobody but maybe me”.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!