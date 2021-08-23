Amanda Holden has admitted she feels “scared” on Instagram as she faces time alone away from her husband and children.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge uploaded a candid Instagram post talking about her plans to spend some time alone.

Her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexie, 15, and nine-year-old Hollie flew home on Sunday. However, Amanda decided to stay behind to enjoy some “me-time”.

Amanda, 50, posted to her followers on the social media platform with a close-up shot of herself looking out over the ocean drinking an Aperol Spritz cocktail.

In the Instagram caption, she confessed that she was taking time to focus on herself for the first time in years.

Amanda wrote: “I’m a mummy, a daughter, and a wife first and foremost. The next few days I get to spend on my own… just to be me!

“I mean I am always me. But I haven’t had time with me and absolutely no one else for years and years. I am scared.

“But looking forward to… doing nothing… to wake up and only think of… well… nobody but maybe me. To read… to swim… to count my freckles.

The popular host also noted that the past year has been a tough time for everyone and she’s very grateful to still have her family to return home to.

She said: “I also know I’m lucky it’s only temporary… and after this last year I am looking forward to just having a think… before resuming normal service obvs.”

Amanda has been enjoying a luxurious break away with her husband and children.

She is now reportedly staying at adult-only resort Domes Miramare where she is enjoying tranquil spaces and ranging views of the ocean and surrounding landscape.

Her famous friends were quick to show their support for her decision, commenting to wish her well on Instagram.

Ashley Roberts wrote: “Love you! Enjoy!”

This Morning host Ruth Langsford added: “Enjoy!”

And Saira Khan praised Amanda Holdden for all the things she does as a working mum. She added on Instagram: “Enjoy your ‘me time’ you deserve it – you work hard enough.”

