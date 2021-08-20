Amanda Holden fans confused over new show where she moves in with her nan Myrtle

Amanda Holden has left her fans baffled after previewing her new E4 show, featuring her nan Myrtle.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, previously teased her upcoming project with her beloved nan earlier this year.

But as Amanda shared a first glimpse of the series today (August 20), it wasn’t exactly how some fans had expected.

Amanda teases her new E4 show

Amanda’s latest project – The Holden Girls – sees the star welcome her nan into her home.

In the preview clip, Myrtle is seen arriving at Amanda’s home before being welcomed by her daughter Hollie.

Amanda said: “Asking my nan to move in with me is going to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

The clip goes on to show Myrtle settling in, as well as incorporating herself into Amanda’s busy lifestyle.

The show also features a string of famous faces, including Ben Shephard and Craig Revel Horwood.

Alongside the clip on Instagram, Amanda wrote: “There’s no Holden Nana back!!

Amanda Holden has confused fans after teasing her new E4 show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, coming soon to @e4grams and All4 #MandyAndMyrtle.”

However, some fans were left completely confused by Amanda’s post.

They were quick to point out that Myrtle didn’t exactly pass for being Amanda’s real nan.

Is that Leigh Francis?

From what it appears, Mrytle was wearing prosthetics and putting on an accent.

In the comments, one speculated: “Is that Leigh Francis?”

Another added: “Either Keith Lemon or Peter Kay for sure.”

I reckon Leigh Francis is Amanda Holden’s “nan”. — Claire Rees (@clairerees) August 20, 2021

A third wrote: “Is this Keith Lemon in costume?”

A fourth shared: “This is Keith Lemon. No way is she gonna let her nan get dragged across the grass by the dogs like that.”

Meanwhile, others shared their excitement over the bizarre project.

One said: “Yes! I’m so looking forward to watching this Mandy.”

A second commented: “Omg this looks hilarious Mandy.”

Another posted: “Mrs. Doubtfire returns.”

Amanda has previously worked with Keith Lemon (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who is Amanda’s nan Myrtle?

Amanda has kept pretty tight-lipped on the upcoming project.

She’s also yet to address the speculation that the character isn’t her real nan.

However, the star did open up about the E4 series back in May.

The presenter told The Sun: “I’m delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan. The apple never falls far from my tree and in this series she will certainly be keeping me on my toes.”

Meanwhile, Myrtle shared: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”

It’s believed they filmed the eight-part series while Amanda worked on other projects.

