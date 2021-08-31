The Holden Girls: Who IS playing Amanda’s nan? Meet the suspects…

The Holden Girls is BGT star Amanda Holden’s new show, but it’s left some viewers feeling confused.

The brand new E4 series features Amanda and her nan, however, it doesn’t appear to be her real-life relative.

As a result, fans are convinced a famous actor or comedian is playing the role.

In a new preview airing on E4, Amanda, 50, says: “Asking my nan to move in with me is going to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Fans have since rushed to social media to make their guesses.

Fans are convinced The Holden Girls doesn’t feature Amanda’s real nan

Who is playing Amanda Holden’s nan on The Holden Girls?

Many believe they have worked out who Amanda’s nan is just from the trailer.

However, the question remains, are they right?

There’s no Holden Nana back!! 👵 The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, coming soon to @E4Tweets and @All4 pic.twitter.com/BVsn5c2nKa — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) August 20, 2021

Is Keith Lemon pretending to be Amanda Holden’s nan?

“This is Keith Lemon. No way is she gonna let her nan get dragged across the grass by the dogs like that,” said one fan.

A second viewer said: “Is that really your nan? It looks like a bloke in prosthetics!”

Why is Amanda holden and Keith lemon pretending he's her nan? Is it 2003? — Jadeys1986 (@jadeys1986) August 30, 2021

Amanda Holden’s “Nan” is 100% Keith Lemon aka Leigh Francis. Just looks like a slightly more modern version of his Bo Selecta characters. #mandyandmyrtle #holdengirls — Darren Anthony (@DJDarrenAnthony) August 27, 2021

Oh blimey, kept seeing ads for that Mandy & Myrtle thing. Amanda Holden with her ‘nan’ that looks just like Leigh Francis and sure enough it is 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Chocolate Teapot (@mand_brun) August 30, 2021

I'm sorry but who thought what we need is a TV show about Amanda Holden living with her "nan" who is actually someone like Keith Lemon dressed up? — David (@dw00dz) August 26, 2021

This is obviously a hoax. Is it Leigh Francis?? #theholdengirls pic.twitter.com/8lPy3C2XuG — Gary James Actor 🎭 (@peasmoldia) August 28, 2021

“Why are Amanda holden and Keith lemon pretending he’s her nan? Is it 2003?” questioned another convinced fan.

Furthermore, a fourth said: “Amanda Holden’s Nan is 100% Keith Lemon aka Leigh Francis. Just looks like a slightly more modern version of his Bo Selecta characters.”

Some fans are convinced that it’s either Ant or Dec

Ant or Dec playing Amanda Holden’s nan?

However, not everyone is convinced it’s Keith Lemon creator Leigh Francis. Others have their money on Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant & Dec.

“Does anybody really believe ‘Amanda Holden‘s new TV show featuring her ‘nan‘ is really her nan? It’s Ant or Dec dressed up as an old woman!” said a viewer.

A second said:”@AmandaHolden’s nan looks like when Ant & Dec used to dress up and prank celebrities.”

@AmandaHolden nan looks like when Ant & Dec used to dress up and prank celebrities. — Mr Ware (@mister_ware) August 30, 2021

Does anybody really believe 'Amanda Holden's new TV show featuring her 'nan' is really her nan?

It's Ant or Dec dressed up as an old woman!!!! — LordWilsonVILLA🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿UAI (@LordWilsonVILLA) August 25, 2021

Is Amanda Holden’s nan Eddie Izzard?

However, another fan is convinced it’s stand-up comedian, Eddie Izzard.

“I thought that was Eddie Izzard at first,” said a viewer in response to Amanda sharing the show’s trailer.

Our money’s on Alan Carr

Something in that smile is giving us Alan Carr vibes… he’s a big Channel 4 star, and he’s big mates with Mandy!

Despite all the claims from fans, it seems E4 are determined to keep the identity of Amanda’s nan a secret.

Opening up about the series, Myrtle said: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley, added: “Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

