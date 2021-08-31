The Holden Girls Amanda Nan Keith Lemon
The Holden Girls: Who IS playing Amanda’s nan? Meet the suspects…

The E4 series is already proving controversial with some fans

By Joshua Haigh

The Holden Girls is BGT star Amanda Holden’s new show, but it’s left some viewers feeling confused.

The brand new E4 series features Amanda and her nan, however, it doesn’t appear to be her real-life relative.

As a result, fans are convinced a famous actor or comedian is playing the role.

In a new preview airing on E4, Amanda, 50, says: “Asking my nan to move in with me is going to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Fans have since rushed to social media to make their guesses.

The Holden Girls Amanda Nan Keith Lemon
Fans are convinced The Holden Girls doesn’t feature Amanda’s real nan

Who is playing Amanda Holden’s nan on The Holden Girls?

Many believe they have worked out who Amanda’s nan is just from the trailer.

However, the question remains, are they right?

Is Keith Lemon pretending to be Amanda Holden’s nan?

“This is Keith Lemon. No way is she gonna let her nan get dragged across the grass by the dogs like that,” said one fan.

A second viewer said: “Is that really your nan? It looks like a bloke in prosthetics!”

“Why are Amanda holden and Keith lemon pretending he’s her nan? Is it 2003?” questioned another convinced fan.

Furthermore, a fourth said: “Amanda Holden’s Nan is 100% Keith Lemon aka Leigh Francis. Just looks like a slightly more modern version of his Bo Selecta characters.”

The Holden Girls Amanda Nan Keith Lemon
Some fans are convinced that it’s either Ant or Dec

Ant or Dec playing Amanda Holden’s nan?

However, not everyone is convinced it’s Keith Lemon creator Leigh Francis. Others have their money on Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant & Dec.

“Does anybody really believe ‘Amanda Holden‘s new TV show featuring her ‘nan‘ is really her nan? It’s Ant or Dec dressed up as an old woman!” said a viewer. 

A second said:”@AmandaHolden’s nan looks like when Ant & Dec used to dress up and prank celebrities.”

Is Amanda Holden’s nan Eddie Izzard?

However, another fan is convinced it’s stand-up comedian, Eddie Izzard.

“I thought that was Eddie Izzard at first,” said a viewer in response to Amanda sharing the show’s trailer.

Our money’s on Alan Carr

Something in that smile is giving us Alan Carr vibes… he’s a big Channel 4 star, and he’s big mates with Mandy!

Despite all the claims from fans, it seems E4 are determined to keep the identity of Amanda’s nan a secret.

Opening up about the series, Myrtle said: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley, added: “Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

