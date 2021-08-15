Amanda Holden took to Instagram to treat her followers to a photo of her mum and her daughters on holiday.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, has been enjoying a sun-soaked break with her family this summer.

On Saturday, Amanda posted a rare snap of her mum Judith alongside her two daughters – Alexa, 15, and Hollie, nine.

Amanda’s mum smiled alongside her granddaughters (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Amanda Holden shares Instagram snap of her mum

The beautiful picture showed Judith smiling alongside her granddaughters.

Judith looked incredible in a black swimsuit while Hollie and Alexa stunned in their holiday outfits.

Amanda gushed: “Their nanny arrived… #mymama #holiday ‘#family.”

The star is on holiday with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda has been enjoying a holiday with her family over the summer.

A couple of days ago, the star stunned in a little white dress as she embarked on a boat ride.

Amanda ditched her bra and sported a white lace dress, featuring a very low-cut neckline.

Showing off her radiant tan, Amanda captioned the post with the hashtags “taxi, dinner and family”.

Of course, her followers couldn’t get enough of the holiday snap and gushed over Amanda’s dinner look.

What did Instagram fans say?

One person commented: “Wow beautiful.”

Another said: “Oh to be rich and beautiful and tanned. Stunning as always.”

One added: “Very racy for a family dinner? You look sensational… The boat ride does too.”

Amanda is no stranger to sharing racy photos showing off her incredible figure.

Earlier this year, the mum-of-two also revealed she likes to sunbathe naked while on holiday.

Amanda said she likes to sunbathe naked in her own private villa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, only in her own private villa.

During an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, Amanda said: “I never wear a bikini on holiday. But I wouldn’t mix with other nudists. There’s a difference.

“I have served the Sunday lunch naked.

“But no, I would never get my [bleep] out in public. In a private villa, yes.”

