Amanda Holden has stunned fans on Instagram after sharing a family snap alongside her mum and daughters.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, has continued to update her followers whilst on a lavish break with her loved ones.
In her latest glamorous shot, Amanda posed with her daughters and her beloved mum on the trip.
What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?
The Heart FM presenter beamed in the photo as she modelled a floaty pink dress.
Amanda stood alongside her mum Judith, 71, and daughters Lexi, 15 and Hollie, nine.
She affectionately held on to her eldest daughter’s hand.
Fans rushed to comment on the holiday shot, captioned: “#family.”
One wrote: “The genes in this family!!”
Another said: “I can’t believe how grown up the girls are… wow time flies.”
A third added: “Aww made my night! What a lovely girly photo.”
Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but comment on Lexi’s likeness to Holly Willoughby.
One fan shared: “Holly Willoughby lookalike on the right.”
Lexi could be mistaken for Holly Willoughby’s daughter
A second agreed, saying: “The young lady to the right looks like a young Holly Willoughby.”
In addition, another penned: “Yes! Holly lookalike!!”
A fourth commented: “Eldest daughter is stunning could be mistaken for Holly Willoughby’s daughter.”
What else has Amanda been up to?
The television star has spent recent weeks soaking up the sun on holiday.
As well as family shots, she’s sent pulses racing with a series of sizzling bikini shots.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Amanda admitted that she likes to sunbathe naked.
During an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, she said: “I never wear a bikini on holiday. But I wouldn’t mix with other nudists. There’s a difference.
“I have served the Sunday lunch naked.
“But no, I would never get my [bleep] out in public. In a private villa, yes.”
