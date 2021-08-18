Amanda Holden has stunned fans on Instagram after sharing a family snap alongside her mum and daughters.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, has continued to update her followers whilst on a lavish break with her loved ones.

In her latest glamorous shot, Amanda posed with her daughters and her beloved mum on the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

The Heart FM presenter beamed in the photo as she modelled a floaty pink dress.

Amanda stood alongside her mum Judith, 71, and daughters Lexi, 15 and Hollie, nine.

She affectionately held on to her eldest daughter’s hand.

Read more: Amanda Holden shares Instagram photo of her mum and daughters on holiday

Fans rushed to comment on the holiday shot, captioned: “#family.”

One wrote: “The genes in this family!!”

Another said: “I can’t believe how grown up the girls are… wow time flies.”

Amanda Holden fans gushed over a snap of daughter Lexi on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Aww made my night! What a lovely girly photo.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but comment on Lexi’s likeness to Holly Willoughby.

One fan shared: “Holly Willoughby lookalike on the right.”

Lexi could be mistaken for Holly Willoughby’s daughter

A second agreed, saying: “The young lady to the right looks like a young Holly Willoughby.”

In addition, another penned: “Yes! Holly lookalike!!”

A fourth commented: “Eldest daughter is stunning could be mistaken for Holly Willoughby’s daughter.”

Amanda is currently on holiday with her loved ones (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Amanda been up to?

The television star has spent recent weeks soaking up the sun on holiday.

As well as family shots, she’s sent pulses racing with a series of sizzling bikini shots.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Amanda admitted that she likes to sunbathe naked.

Read more: Les Dennis pokes fun at ex-wife Amanda Holden over her affair

During an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, she said: “I never wear a bikini on holiday. But I wouldn’t mix with other nudists. There’s a difference.

“I have served the Sunday lunch naked.

“But no, I would never get my [bleep] out in public. In a private villa, yes.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.