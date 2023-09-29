All the times Stephen Graham and wife Hannah Walters have worked together on screen

Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters star together in the kitchen drama Boiling Point, which returns with a spin-off series on BBC One in October.

After the success of the 2021 film, most of the cast have returned in the four-part series (which starts on Sunday, October 01, 2023 at 9pm). And husband and wife duo Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are part of the returning cast.

Fans of the couple will already know that they’ve appeared on screen together before. Totally ignoring the old saying ‘never mix business with pleasure’, they’ve actually appeared in the same drama several times.

Here’s all the times Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters have worked together on screen.

Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham pictured together in 2013 (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Has Stephen Graham ever starred opposite his wife Hannah Walters?

Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters have been married ever since June 2008, and have two children – a son called Alfie and a daughter, Grace. The couple met at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance, and were friends for years before they got together.

Actor Stephen arguably has the more famous face, thanks to his leading roles in the likes of The Walk-In, Line of Duty, Help, and This is England.

But his wife Hannah is also a respected actress in her own right, having appeared in Malpractice, No Offence, and Whitechapel to name a few.

In fact, the pair have even appeared on screen together multiple times, including films and some top TV shows.

Have Stephen and Hannah appeared together on film?

Stephen, who recently turned 50, and his wife Hannah have appeared together onscreen in multiple films. These include two of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – On Stranger Tides in 2011, and Salazar’s Revenge in 2017.

Lancashire-born Stephen portrayed Scrum in the famous Johnny Depp films. In Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hannah portrayed an uncredited woman at the Captain’s Daughter. She starred as Beatrice in the later film.

The married couple have actually collaborated on more than 13 projects in total.

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters appeared together in Time (Credit: BBC Studios/James Stack)

What TV series are Stephen Graham and wife Hannah Walters in together?

Hannah previously worked on Channel 4’s iconic Shane Meadows film This is England, where her husband also found fame. She played a shoe shop assistant in the 2006 movie. In 2015, she starred in the spin-off series of the same name, this time playing Trudy. Stephen portrayed the menacing Neo-Nazi Combo in both.

Later, the pair reunited on screen in the brilliant BBC One drama Time. In fact, they played husband and wife, Eric and Sonia McNally. The pair are not expected to appear in the upcoming second series, which is set in a women’s prison.

Most recently, the pair are appearing together onscreen in the TV series of Boiling Point, a spin-off from the successful 90-minute film of 2021.

In 2019, Hannah Walters appeared in the short film, Boiling Point, which, two years later, went on to become a feature-length film of the same name. She’s credited as being an executive producer for the film, alongside her husband, Stephen Graham.

Now, the film has spawned a four-part series, which sees the return of Stephen Graham’s character Andy Jones. Hannah portrays his friend, and former employee Emily.

Boiling Point the TV series starts on Sunday, October 01, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

