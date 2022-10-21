Stephen Graham is returning to Boiling Point after the BBC announced the hugely successful Netflix film is being made into a new five-part drama series.

Picking up six months on from where the film left off, Boiling Point will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant.

And, not only that, but many of the film’s original cast will also reprise their roles, including Stephen Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily.

Stephen Graham will return for the BBC One series of Boiling Point (Credit: Netflix)

Stephen Graham to star in new Boiling Point series

Fresh from the success of The Walk-In, Stephen Graham has been confirmed to appear in the new series of Boiling Point.

It was first released as a film in 2021 and was nominated worldwide for more than 20 awards.

Earlier today (October 21), the BBC announced the film was being made into a TV drama. It’ll to air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Alongside co-star Hannah, Stephen will act as executive producer on the series.

The pair said they were “beyond thrilled” to be “bringing Boiling Point the film to the small screen”.

The statement added: “The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series.”

It added the series “will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the characters’ journeys”.

The statement continued: “To be able to explore and go on a journey with our established and new characters will be a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions.

“But a rollercoaster you will want to keep getting back on.”

The returning cast have also been confirmed (Credit: Netflix)

When is Boiling Point coming to the BBC?

No details of a proposed air date have yet been announced.

However, the BBC is excited to have nabbed the series.

The BBC’s Rebecca Ferguson said: “Like many others, I was stunned by the absolute thrill ride that was Boiling Point.

“The opportunity to expand this break-out hit into five new unmissable episodes of television was too good to miss.”

Where to watch the film Boiling Point

Ahead of the series release, you can get your Boiling Point fix on Netflix.

It’s currently streaming on the subscription channel.

And it’s probably a good idea to watch it ahead of the series dropping if you haven’t already.

The series picks up where the film left off – so you’ll want to be up to speed!

“We were blown away by the worldwide success of the film,” said a rep.

“And we are really excited to bring Boiling Point back as a series for television.

“The show delves into the heart of the restaurant and hospitality industry where just about anything can happen between the starter and the main,” they then added.

